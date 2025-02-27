Black History Moment: Malachi Wilkerson, Educator and Vocalist

This article is the last one in the 2025 safety series on how education influenced safety in the African American community especially during the turn of the last century. Mr. Malachi Wilkerson is this week’s focus.

The former Wilkerson Elementary School opened in 1957 and now Wilkerson Middle School is named for in his honor. The school transitioned to a grades 6-8 Middle School in 1989. The middle school is located on the same site, which is 116 11th Court West in the East Thomas neighborhood of Birmingham, Alabama.

Malachi Wilkerson was born Jan. 8, 1884, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was the member of the first graduating class at Industrial High now known as A. H. Parker High School. He furthered his education by attending Alabama A & M University and later Tuskegee Institute.

At this time in Birmingham’s history, all roads for African American educators would lead to Industrial High School. Therefore, he followed this path and joined the faculty at Industrial High School in 1911.

Wilkerson taught there for 25 years. He was the choral music director and head of the manual training department. Under his leadership, several immensely popular musical events were held at the school and for the community at large. These events were organized and directed by him.

Wilkerson was also the music director at the historic 16th Street Baptist Church. He was well known throughout the city for his melodic voice which was evident in the choirs directed under his leadership. It was stated in the newspaper article about his passing that he “was a favorite of Birmingham and Alabama.”

Wilkerson passed on March 28, 1935. The Birmingham Public School Superintendent Dr. C. B. Glenn along with Dr. C. A. Brown, associate superintendent of schools and Dr. A. H. Parker, principal of Industrial High School all spoke at his funeral service.

Wilkerson helped Keep an Eye on Safety in his community through the use of education and music.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

