What to Know About a One-Day Feb. 28 Economic Blackout

By Betty Lin-Fisher, USA TODAY

Consumers are preparing for a 24-hour economic blackout on Friday, one of several boycotts planned by groups of consumers or activists to protest what they call corporate greed, companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and President Donald Trump’s efforts to eliminate federal DEI programs since taking office.

On Friday, those groups are encouraging consumers to not spend any money anywhere for one day. If they have spend, they are encouraged to buy from a local business.

Why do organizers seek a spending boycott?

The organizer of the boycott goes by TheOneCalledJai on Instagram, but his real name is John Schwarz. He told USA TODAY he started the “bold” idea because the time was right and people are frustrated with what he calls corporate greed and other frustrations.

The one-day action has since been expanded by The People’s Union, the organization Schwarz started. It includes boycotts of various companies and retailers during different time periods including Amazon (March 7-14), Nestle (March 21-28), Walmart (April 7-14) and a second broader one-day economic blackout on April 18.

Do boycotts work?

Conservative activists have successfully rallied in recent years to force retailers and companies to rein in their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by staging boycotts to hurt sales.

Professors have told USA TODAY that boycotts can be successful in shaming a company into reversing decisions or taking action, but they don’t always work. There needs to be clear actions outlined, they say. But consumers do like being able to take action against something they feel strongly about.

What other consumer boycotts are happening?

Friday’s boycott is one of several. A national boycott of Target started Feb. 1 to coincide with Black History Month. It was launched by civil rights activists in Minneapolis upset that Target has rolled back its DEI programs. Another boycott that lasts through the end of the year was outlined on Instagram by comedian and actress Leslie Jones. It encourages consumers to buy directly from Black-owned businesses and outlines planned protests in certain months against Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The faith community also plans a 40-day fast or boycott of Target because of its retreat from DEI initiatives starting March 5. A website, targetfast.org, has been created with more information.

The Latino community has also been active on social media using the hashtag #LatinoFreeze, encouraging supporters to “hold your money” amid freezes on DEI initiatives, reduced funding for the National Institutes of Health and actions on immigration.

The movement encourages Latino Americans to shop only for essentials and to be thoughtful about where to buy with a focus on supporting “Latino American, Black American and Allied American Businesses that are supportive to this movement.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network also have held a few “buy-cotts” to bring supporters to Costco to spend money in support of the company’s board of directors, which voted down an effort to drop DEI initiatives.

The National Action Network also said in a news release that it would lead “a strategic boycott in the next 90 days of two companies that have dropped their DEI commitments amid public pressure.” No details have been released.

The nationwide protest comes amid rising prices on everything from gas to groceries — including, notably, eggs — and is similar to social media-fueled economic efforts that have cropped up online in recent months, including the “No Buy 2025” challenge against overconsumption.

Who’s behind the Feb. 28 blackout?

The Feb. 28 boycott is an initiative by the People’s Union USA, a self-described “grassroots movement dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability and corporate reform.”

The group, founded by John Schwarz, says it is not affiliated with any political party. According to the organization’s website, its goal is “to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades.”

The daylong boycott has been promoted online by several celebrities, including John Leguizamo, Stephen King and Bette Midler.

What’s the goal of the boycott?

“For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice, that this is just how things are, that we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle just to get by,” Schwarz said in a recent Instagram video. “For one day, we are going to finally turn the tables.”‘

According to Schwarz, the idea is to halt all purchases from big corporations, both in store and online, from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

“No Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food, no gas,” he said. “Not a single unnecessary dollar spent.”

What about medicine or emergency supplies?

On its website, the group is urging consumers to not spend money on “non-essential” items.

For essential purchases like food, medicine, or emergency supplies, Schwarz is encouraging participants to buy them from a local small business rather than a big-box retailer.

Some supporters of the blackout have suggested boycotting specific corporations that have ended their diversity, equity and inclusion programs following President Trump’s executive order targeting DEI initiatives. But while the People’s Union calls the abandonment of DEI programs “regressive and unacceptable,” the Feb. 28 boycott is aimed at all major retailers, regardless of their stance on DEI.

“If we disrupt the economy for just ONE day, it sends a powerful message,” the organization said on its website.

What happens after Feb. 28?

Schwarz told USA Today earlier this month that he hopes to boycott other businesses “that are really the biggest offenders within the system.”

The People’s Union is already planning weeklong blackouts aimed at specific retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The first, targeting Amazon, is scheduled to begin March 7.

