HBCU Professor’s Book Initiative Tackles Child Literacy and Hair Bullying

Dr. Linda J.M. Holloway, a passionate educator and advocate for children’s welfare, has embarked on a mission to address two alarming issues facing young students: low literacy rates and the epidemic of hair bullying, particularly among Black children.

When she discovered that one in three children were not reading at grade level and learned of the emotional distress caused by taunts about their hair, she felt compelled to take action.

In response, Dr. Holloway, an Alabama State University counselor educator, launched the “1,000 Free Books Giveaway” campaign three years ago to provide books to children in marginalized communities. Starting locally in Alabama, her initiative has expanded significantly, yielding over 2,500 free books distributed to children in need.

I Love My Happy Hair

Her first book, “I Love My Happy Hair,” is central to her campaign, which addresses hair bullying while promoting a positive self-image. The story follows a little girl named Little Miss Linda who grapples with her feelings about her hair until her mother teaches her to appreciate its uniqueness. Through the enchanting tale, Little Miss Linda inspires other children to celebrate their hair and reject the negativity associated with hair bullying. Her journey is complemented by the uplifting “Happy Hair Song” and an anti-air bully pledge.

Dr. Holloway’s impact has even reached South Africa, where her books have helped educators establish libraries, ensuring that children no longer need to travel long distances to access literature.

With over 30 years in academia, Dr. Holloway is more than an educator. She is a story activist dedicated to using the power of storytelling to uplift and empower children. She has been featured across various media platforms, including The Roland Martin Show and The Grio, and has received multiple accolades for her contributions to education and social justice.

For those interested in following Dr. Holloway’s impactful work, her YouTube channel showcases her efforts and provides additional resources for families seeking to support their children’s literacy journey.

This story was first reported on Blacknews.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

