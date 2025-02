“In a global economy, those who reject the multicultural nature of consumerism...

NAACP PRESIDENT DERRICK JOHNSON, ON HIS GROUP ASKING BLACK AMERICANS TO STEER THEIR BUYING POWER TOWARD COMPANIES THAT HAVEN’T PULLED BACK FROM DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION PROGRAMS, AP, FEB. 17.

