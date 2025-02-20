Black History Moment: Carrie A. Tuggle, Educator, Women’s Rights Advocate

Nestled in the midst of the Smithfield neighborhood of Birmingham, Alabama lies a school named in honor of a trailblazer – Carrie A. Tuggle. The K-5 school is located at 412 12th Court North 35204. Approximately 500 K-5 students attend the present newly constructed Tuggle Elementary School.

As we continue this month’s safety series, we maintain our focus on the nontraditional approach to safety by highlighting African American whose names are affixed to schools within the Birmingham Public School system. Educators who positively impacted safety through education. This week we will look at the life of a woman who saved the lives of many African American children at the turn of the last century.

Tuggle was born on May 28, 1858, in Eufaula, Alabama. She was born into slavery under dire conditions but rose to prominence as one of Birmingham’s leaders. She married John Tuggle, and they moved to Birmingham seeking better economic conditions and a social life. They had four children.

Professionally, she held the position of Grand Worthy Councilor from 1891 to 1899. In 1901, she was appointed to the Office of Supreme Worthy Councilor. Tuggle also created and edited a Black newspaper called the Birmingham Truth between 1902 – 1910.

Early in her career, Tuggle worked as a social worker. She worked with delinquent boys and often appeared in court pleading on their behalf. She appeared in court on behalf of two boys, with one boy being only ten years of age and sought their pardon, instead of imprisonment. She volunteered to take them home with her and reform them. This action became the seed for her idea to develop a housing facility for orphaned Black children. She named the facility, The Tuggle Institute. It opened on September 3, 1903, with a mere $2.50. The institute’s primary purpose was to provide a home for destitute Black children and to educate them.

During this time, she was affiliated with several different institutions in Birmingham such as the Courts of Calanthe, Knights and Ladies of Honor of the World along with others. She was able to garner financial support for The Tuggle Institute. She also sought monetary support from the White and Jewish community and received financial backing from Louis Pizitz and his wife along with A. B. Loveman. Both Pizitz and Loveman owned the two major department stores in downtown Birmingham for decades.

Unfortunately tragedy struck, and the school burned down. Arson was suspected. Tuggle pivoted and relocated the school to a nearby church and continued her mission of the teaching industry, nursing and music. The building was reconstructed and gained the reputation as “one of the most effective and beneficial institutions of the South.” Birmingham White supporters along with some supporters from the Jewish community provided economic support for the institute’ expansion.

From its inception, the orphanage and the school grew. The children affectionally called her “Granny” where the adults with the same affection called her “Old Lady Tuggle.” Many outstanding citizens attended her institute, such as Dr. A. G. Gaston, John T. Whatley and Erskine Hawkins.

Tuggle was active in the women’s suffrage movement in Jefferson County by encouraging Black women including teachers to register to vote. She suffered a personal setback during this stage in life when one of her daughters, Mamie Adams, who was a leading social activist, died.

Tuggle’s tenacious spirit to raise money for the institute ultimately affected her health. Confined to the bed for six months, she died on Nov. 5, 1924, at the age of 66. In 2005, Tuggle was added to the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.

In 1926, Tuggle Institute became affiliated with the Birmingham City Public Schools. In 1935, the City Board of Education purchased it and named it Enon Ridge School. In 1936, the name was changed to Tuggle Elementary School with the words “Carrie A. Tuggle, a scholar, a educator and servant of mankind” inscribed in a memorial plaque. Noted activist Angela Davis attended Tuggle Elementary School.

Tuggle as well as many other educators worked tirelessly on behalf of African American children and the community as a whole by Keeping their Eyes on Safety through education.

