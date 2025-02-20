PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**BEHIND THE BRANDS: ADVERTISING CEOs SERIES is featuring BRIAN “B.J.” ELLIS, Telegraph Creative, 11:30- 12 NOON for the Networking Lunch and from Noon – 1 p.m. for the presentation at AmFirst Community Room.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**AN EVENING WITH JESSICA MEUSE AND MEGAN LEA KUEHNER at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY LATE NIGHT with CHEYLOE AND KYLE at The Nick.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY – MINI MAKERS AT THE GARDENS, 10 – 11 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom with Erica Scott of Dabble Arts Studio for child-led art playgrounds where children can create, explore and enjoy art. Register.

**THE ART AND SCIENCE OF FIELD JOURNALING, 10 – 11:30 a.m. with Teaching Artist Melissa Shultz-Jones at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Learn about the living world of plants on a leisurely stroll in the Gardens. Register.

**HOT IN HERRE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**MILLENNIAL JONES, METTLE AND MERCURY at The Nick.

**BIRTHDAY FREE SECTIONS ON A FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar and Lounge

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**JOIN THE CARAVAN OF HOPE on the BLACK PRIDE RIDE, 2 – 4 p.m. at the McAlpine Park (1115 Avenue F, Ensley) across from Jackson-Olin High School to the Erskine Hawkins Park (1900 Ensley Avenue). There will be FREE FOOD and Beverages, so RSVP to 205-588-0703 or email: brendasbrnbosbuddies@gmail.com. Line-Up at 1:45 p.m. Vehicle Decorating Time is NOON. FREE.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

*SATURDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHT with DJ STEVO BLAQYE and R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**UNITED WE DANCE at Saturn.

**MILLENIAL JONES REDD at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**THELMA AND THE SLEAZE WITH ERIDKA RYLEIGH< THA WILLLIAMSON at The Nick Rocks.

**FIRST CONTACT KARAOKE with JEFF D at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BBG SUMMERCAMPS registration opened. Ages 4-12. Dates May 27 – July 25. Themes include Art in the Gardens, Enchanted Forest, Nature’s Kitchen and more. Camps include daily explorations of the Gardens, STEM and literacy activities, and learning in the garden lab. Call 205-414-3950 for more.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH Birmingham SLAM at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**THE ORIGIN AND LEGACIES OF THE ENGLISH ARTS AND CRAFTS GARDEN, 11 a.m. – Noon in the Hodges Room at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join Professor Emerita English and Master Gardener Susan K. Hagen in an idea-generating digital tour of some of Britain’s most influential arts and Crafts gardens and gardeners. Register.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON at Saturn.

**KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**ALAYE ROYALE at Iron City.

**AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SUNDROP & FRIENDS featuring R.1.Y.T. adobo and VIRUX DJ. at the Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**SHOVELS & ROPE with JAMES FELICE at Saturn.

**PALACE at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY with KIRKOS! at The Nick.

**UMPHREY’S MCGEE – CRUISING ALTITUDE 2025 TOUR at Iron City.

**CLUB SILENCIO: MUSIC FROM THE WORK OF DAVID LYNCH at The Nick.

**DAVID LYNCH’s WILD AT HEART at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY – MINI MAKERS AT THE GARDENS, 10 – 11 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom with Erica Scott of Dabble Arts Studio for child-led art playgrounds where children can create, explore and enjoy art. Register.

living world of plants on a leisurely stroll in the Gardens. Register.

**PARTY ICONIC presents: HOT TO GO at Saturn.

**Q DOT & FRIENDS at The Nick.

**The 2025 AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS is NEXT FRIDAY, 6 p.m. at the Theodore. For more, addys@aafbirmingham.com

NEWS TO USE

KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN…PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

HISTORY IN THE MAKING…

BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS FULL OF GOOD THINGS TO DO…All over the place…

The Southern Museum of Flight presents a One-Man Stage Play BEN DAVIS – WATCH HIM FLY by J. LEON PRIDGEN, author, actor and U.S. Army veteran on NEXT TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with complimentary school performances at the Southern Museum of Flight, 4343 73rd Street North. The play tells the life story of General Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., the first commander of the Tuskegee Airmen who spent more than 35 years in the military and helped integrate the U.S. Air Force by serving as the service’s First Black General. There will also be a Black Aviator Tour and dedicated activities. A reception and complete stage play will also be performed on Thursday February 27 at 5:30 p.m. That evening will also feature a panel discussion about the inspirational legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and how it can be used to promote educational and career opportunities in the aviation industry among underrepresented communities. The panel will include administrators and educators from Tuskegee University as well as delegates from Tuskegee Moton Field Municipal Airport. For more: southernmuseumofflight.org

AT THE BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY DOWNTOWN…

**ART EXHIBIT – VESSELS OF POSSIBILITY by LARRY ALLEN, now through February 28 on the First Floor Lobby Gallery.

**ART EXHIBIT – ISSUES – TIME by JOURDAN TRUTH MCGOWAN, now through April 18 on the Fourth Floor Downtown Library.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**NASCAR KICKS OFF THE 2025 SEASON – Talladega Superspeedway’s President Brian Crichton spoke on the start of the 2025 NASCAR season ahead of the Daytona Beach action and the Daytona 500. The action at Daytona started with the Daytona 500 Qualifying by Busch Light, setting the field for the Duel at Daytona, where drivers battled it out for a spot in the Great American Race. This season’s opening races for all three of NASCAR national series are ARCA Menards Series on FRIDAY, starting with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250. Then SATURDAY featured an action-packed double-header with the ARCA Menards Series Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente 200 race followed by the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300. SUNDAY the drivers competed in the 67th DAYTONA 500. The drivers head to Talladega Superspeedway for races APRIL 25 through April 27 and again October 17 through October 19. SEE YOU AT THE RACES!!!

AT THE ALABAMA BALLET…

**PETER PAN, February 28- March 9 at the BJCC Concert Hall.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**FROM STEEL TO STAGE: THE HISTORY OF THEATRE IN BIRMINGHAM – This exhibition features artifacts, photos and stories from various sources in and around Birmingham. It will reflect how creativity and vision of the past continue to inspire the thriving arts and cultural scene through January, 2026.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**NEXT FRIDAY – PROPAGATING WOODY PLANTS, 10 – Noon, Practice grafting with Horticulturist Julia Adams, using Japanese Maples and experiment with camellias to learn air layering technique. She will guide the attendees on how each can be used to propagate plants that don’t root well from cuttings. Register.

**MARCH 21-22 – 2025 – Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt.

FOR THE YOUTH…

**LEARN AND GROW – Discover how you can influence your child’s development and build their future from the beginning. Free for families living or working in Jefferson County: one class per week for 8 weeks, receive books, educational toys and a $75 gift Card. Sessions are on Zoom and in person. For more details, call 502-4406 or 205-538-3379.

**STRIVE BIRMINGHAM is having a Start Career in Healthcare and Office Operations program for 10 weeks that includes: training, certifications and job placement assistance, earn as you learn for students and a lifetime support services for graduates.

**CAMP CREW NEEDED – Help Alabama’s adoptees have a summer at camp. Make new friend and create memories with Camp APAC July 21 – 25th at Camp Chandler in Wetumpka, AL. Contact Children’s Aid Society of Alabama. There is a $450 stipend.

**THINK BIG FOUNDATION x BETTER HELP – FREE THERAPY – This free therapy is with a licensed therapist based on your needs, preferences and location. For more and to address questions: contact@betterhelp.com. It is convenient wherever you are – video, phone or text. Three Months FREE!!!

AT UAB…MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**MARCH 1 – INAUGURAL RARE DISEASE FUN RUN at Railroad Park.

**MARCH 17 – “Disability Arts Festival: Spotlight on Jessica Blinkhorn and Victoria Dugger.

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE

(For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu)

AT BCRI…

**THROUGH MARCH 22 – BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON VIEW… one exhibit is FORGED IN LIBERATION at the Odessa Gallery about the Black Workers in the Struggle for Equality, another one is, FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE: THE LIFE OF RUTH J. JACKSON.

**FEBRUARY 19 – SOCIAL JUSTICE CAFÉ February 19 – FORCED PRISON LABOR AND CONVICT LEASING 4p.m on Zoom

**FEBRUARY 22 – COMMUNITY WELLNESS DAY at BCRI, 11a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BCRI with free screenings and fresh produce.

**FEBRUARY 27 – LUNCH AND LEARN MOVEMENTS & TODAY’s Workforce Access,

AT BARON BASEBALL….JOB FAIR…

**MARCH 1 – BIRMINGHAM BARONS JOB FAIR is Saturday, in the Pearl River Club Lounge at Regions Field, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for part time and seasonal positions in merchandise, food and beverage, food and beverage, operations, grounds. For more information contact: iberkopec@barons.com

COMING…

**MARCH 6-9 – SELMA JUBILEE (More Soon!)

**DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

