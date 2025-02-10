Jefferson County Judges Gather for Start of the 2025 Judicial Term  

The Birmingham Times

This photo was taken at the start of the 2025 judicial term in the courtroom of Presiding Judge Elisabeth French, the first female Presiding Judge in Jefferson County’s history. She is also the first African American female President Judge in the state of Alabama. Jefferson County is the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Alabama and the largest circuit in Alabama.

Front Row, from left, seated: Judges Marshell Jackson Hatcher, Circuit Civil; Tamara Harris Johnson, Circuit Civil; Shera Grant, Circuit Civil; Elisabeth French, Presiding Judge; Debra Weston-Pickens, District Civil; Shanta Owens, Circuit Criminal; Maria Fortune, District Criminal.

Second Row, from left: Judges Alaric May, Circuit Criminal; Tiara Hudson, Circuit Criminal; Keisha Davis, Circuit Criminal; Reginald Jeter, Bessemer, Circuit; Martha Cook, District Civil; Janine Hunt-Hilliard, Circuit Family Court; Charles Price, III, Circuit Civil; Thomas Thrash, Bessemer Circuit; Brian Huff, Domestic Relations; Kandice Pickett, Circuit Criminal; N/A; Jacqueline Jones, District, Family Court; Brendette Brown-Green, Circuit Civil; Jameria Moore, Domestic Relations.

Third Row:, from left: Judges Stephen Wallace, Circuit Criminal; Monica Agee, Circuit Civil; Alisha May, Domestic Relations; Michael Streety, Circuit Criminal; Frederick Bolen, Circuit Civil; David Hobdy, Bessemer Circuit; Patrick Ballard, Civil Circuit; Anthony (Tony) Bell, District Criminal; N/A; and David Carpenter, Bessemer Circuit.

