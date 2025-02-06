Home Quotes of Note “My mom and dad, they loved . They loved the history and... Quotes of Note “My mom and dad, they loved [A.H. Parker High School]. They loved the history and the tradition. With my dad, his mom attended Parker, his uncle and his aunt attended Parker and graduated from Parker … ” By Birmingham Times - February 5, 2025 135 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp KAREN STEELE, ALUM, (CLASS OF 1980), AS THE SCHOOL CELEBRATES 125 YEARS; THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES, FEB. 6. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...