Black History in Birmingham: Meet Carol William Hayes, Industrial High School (A.H. Parker High School)

Each year during the month of February our safety articles highlighted African American men and women whose names are not commonly known or featured in history books, but who improved the quality of life for all Americans by making us safer and better. Men and women such as Garrett Morgan who invented the traffic light signal, Alexander Miles who invented the automatic elevator door, Charles Drew developed the blood bank, Lewis Latimer who improved the lightbulb filament, Patricia Bath who developed the laser surgical device for cataracts and Marie Van Brittan Brown who invented the home security system.

This month’s safety series will focus on safety as usual, just in a broader meaning of the word. It will not focus on inventors rather those African Americans who helped to save, enhance and empower the lives of thousands through the power of the mind – education in Birmingham, Alabama. Their efforts helped to uplift families out of impoverished conditions and favorably impacted lives for generations to come.

We will begin the series with Carol William Hayes former “Director of Negro Schools.” A newly constructed high school in the eastern area of Birmingham in September 1960 was named after him in his honor. It was closed as a high school in 2008 and reopened on the same site in a newly constructed building as a K-8 School.

Carol W. Hayes was born January 27, 1897, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He was born to Pickney James Hayes and Mary Baynum Hayes. He was one of six children. As a child, he was quite athletic, playing football, sandlot baseball, roller and ice skating as well as swimming. He had several jobs as a youth from delivering groceries, throwing and selling newspapers and reading books/newspapers to the elderly or those who could not read.

He attended public schools in his hometown, then furthered his education in Nashville, Tennessee, attending both Fisk University and Tennessee State University where he earned his B. A. Degree. He continued athletic involvement and also sang in the school choir along with being in the orator club. He earned a master’s degree at Columbia University in New York City, New York and was bestowed several honorary degrees.

During his career with Birmingham Public Schools, now known as Birmingham City Schools, he was an instructor at Industrial High School (Parker High School), assistant principal at Industrial High School, principal of Slater Elementary School, then later principal of Lincoln Elementary School. He then advanced in 1935 to 1952 to Supervisor of Negro Schools and in 1952 he was promoted to the Director of Negro Schools which was equivalent to being Superintendent of Negro Schools. Note, during this era Whites did not address the any day-to-day issues and/or hiring involving Negro Schools. He reported to the school district’s superintendent. His office was at Industrial High School until integration when his office was moved to the district’s central office. Carol W. Hayes retired in 1966. He received numerous honors and awards along with being the keynote speaker at major education conferences.

He served as one of Alabama’s representatives to the White House Conference on Education, invited to attend the White House Conference on Children and Youth, and served on the Editorial Board of Negro History Bulletin edited by Dr. Carter G. Woodson (creator of Black History Month in 1926).

He was a very courageous man. Many never new that Carol W. Hayes dared to put his life and career on the line by quietly establishing several efforts to assist “Negro” teachers register to vote during the 1930s and 40s. In 1948, he appeared on the Town Hall Program in New York City, New York with Moderator Dr. George Denny on “What Shall We do About the Race Question?’

He was married to Mary Ellen Ruffin (Davis) Hayes and had three step children, Dr. George W. Davis, and twins, Mrs. Gloria Davis Hill and Mrs. Mildren Davis Dunn. Carol W. Hayes passed on November 7, 1988. He was a Christian and served his church, First Congregation in Smithfield faithfully.

His efforts helped to impact and raise the standard of living of African Americans in our city and country by Keeping his Eyes on Safety through education. His life’s motto that he received at his Alma Mater, Tennessee State University, “Think – Work – Serve” was how he lived his life.

