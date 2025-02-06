PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH, 7 p.m. at 1821 Second Avenue North.

**COCOA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DRAKE MILLIGAN with MARY KATE FARMER at Saturn.

**IN THEORY at the Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHT with CHEYLOE AND KYLE at The Nick Rocks.

**THURSDAY NIGHTS WITH CHEYLOE AND KYLE at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**COMEDIENNE COCO BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**EARLY JAMES with DEAD MALL, THE STEPDADS at Saturn.

**ANDREW VINSON, ALEXA FONTAINE & GRAHAM HARPER at The Nick.

**ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT, 2 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**BIRTHDAY FREE SECTIONS ON A FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar and Lounge

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**BURLESQUQE NIGHT, 2 shows 7:30 and10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**COMEDIENNE COCO BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE MIDNIGHT EFFECT: DARK HEARTS EDITION at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**KYLE KIMBRELL SOLO at The Nick Rocks.

**FIRST CONTACT KARAOKE at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**8 Years of BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

**REAL ESTATE: MORE TOUR with GRUMPY at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SUNDROP, EVERY WEDNESDAY at the Nick.

**DOGS IN A PIE with MEDICINE BUS at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands in Irondale.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**HIGH FADE at Saturn.

**PATTY PERCHAYA at the Nick Rocks.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!!

NEXT FRIDAY….

…VALENTINE’S DAY… “SHOW A LITTLE LOVE”

**VALENTINE’S DINNER at Silver Coin Indian Grill, 6:30p.m.

**VALENTINE’S DAY – VALENTINE LOVE featuring ABRAHAM THE VOICE, 7 p.m. with a Candlelight Dinner by Chef Kris Hicks of Infinit Eats at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY LIVE – CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF COMEDY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MILK AND HONEY on VALENTINE’ S DAY. at Saturn.

**VALENTINE’S with THE D.O.O.D. at The Nick.

NEWS TO USE

DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH…

**LAWSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH –

The Black History Month Program is WEDNESDAY, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Perry Ward Alabama Center for Advanced Technology & Training *ACATT Building on the Birmingham Campus. The program will include an introductory gallery, celebrating the theme, ”An African American Mosaic of History, Labor, Education and Art.” The gallery will showcase artifacts and reclaimed objects that reflect diverse cultural and historical experiences from the pre-Columbian era to the Birmingham Civil Rights Movement. The program begins with a presentation by guest speakers: Mr. R. D. Burrell will share the untold story of his great-grandfather, ANDREW JACKSON BEARD. Beard is credited with helping to revolutionize the railroad car, which is a ground-breaking contribution to labor saving technologies. Mr. Philip Howard will highlight the legacy of ATTORNEY ARTHUR D. SHORES who worked alongside former U. S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and represented Dr. Martin Luther King, JR. Special Guest is MS. BARBARA SHORES, author, artist and daughter of Attorney Arthur D. Shores.

BT PICKS

Show of the Month

“Harlem”

Network: Amazon Prime Video

Season 3 came out on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12 am PT. Episodes will be released weekly

Returning for its third and final season, Harlem continues to follow four thirtysomething friends from college (Megan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai) on their journeys of juggling love, life, and the complications they bring all while living among the streets of Harlem, New York. Created by Tracy Oliver, co-writer of Girls Trip, at its core the show brings us deep, yet relatable issues regarding family and friend relationships, romantic interest, career paths, and self-reflection combining to bring intersectional conversations on hard topics like race, class, gender, sexuality, and nationality.

Since its premiere in 2021, Harlem has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. The show’s portrayal of strong, multifaceted female characters offers viewers a refreshing departure from stereotypical representations often seen on television. The show features a diverse cast and explores intersectional themes with sensitivity and depth. Harlem also sheds light on the unique challenges and triumphs faced by the residents of Harlem, highlighting the neighborhood’s rich history and vibrant culture. The show’s setting serves as more than just a backdrop; it is an integral part of the narrative, influencing the characters’ lives and shaping their experiences.

As Harlem embarks on its final season, fans are eager to see how the characters’ stories will conclude.

Book of the Month:

“Parable of the Sower” (Novel)

By Octavia Butler

Available where books are sold.

Parable of the Sower is a dystopian science fiction novel by Octavia Butler, first published in 1993. Set in 2024, the novel explores themes of environmental degradation, economic collapse, and social chaos.

The book is set in a United States that has been ravaged by climate change, resource scarcity, and economic inequality. Society has broken down into a patchwork of walled communities, lawless territories, and corporate-controlled enclaves. The government is weak and corrupt, unable to address the multiple crises that have turned the country into a dystopian landscape.

It is the first book in the Earthseed series and follows the protagonist Lauren Olamina as she navigates a world on the brink of collapse. Lauren Olamina is a young African American woman with a unique condition called hyperempathy, which causes her to feel the pain and pleasure of others as if it were her own. This condition makes her both vulnerable and resilient in the harsh world she inhabits. Lauren lives in a gated community in southern California, where her father, a Baptist minister, tries to maintain a semblance of order and safety.

LOOKING AHEAD…

FEBRUARY is full of things…VALENTINE’S DAY, MUSIC AND BLACK HISTORY MONTH …

NEXT SATURDAY…

**MARY J. BLIGE with NE-YO and MARIO at the Legacy Arena.

AT IRON CITY… Music in February.

**FEBRUARY 15 – COREY SMITH at Iron City.

**FEBRUARY 19 – TWO FRIENDS presents HEATWAVE: THE TOUR

**FEBRUARY 25 – PALAYE ROYALE

**FEBRUARY 26 – PALACE.

**FEBRUARY 27 – UMPHREY’S MCGEE – CRUISING ALTITUDE 2025 TOUR.

AT THE ALABAMA BALLET…

**PETER PAN, February 28- March 9 at the BJCC Concert Hall.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY DOWNTOWN…

**ART EXHIBIT – VESSELS OF POSSIBILITY by LARRY ALLEN, now through February 28 on the First Floor Lobby Gallery.

**ART EXHIBIT – ISSUES – TIME by JOURDAN TRUTH MCGOWAN, now through April 18 on the Fourth Floor Downtown Library.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**BBG SUMMERCAMPS registration opens February 17. Ages 4-12. Dates May 27 – July 25. Themes include Art in the Gardens, Enchanted Forest, Nature’s Kitchen and more. Camps include daily explorations of the Gardens, STEM and literacy activities, and learning in the garden lab. Call 205-414-3950 for more.

**EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY – MINI MAKERS AT THE GARDENS, 10 – 11 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom with Erica Scott of Dabble Arts Studio for child-led art playgrounds where children can create, explore and enjoy art. Register.

**FEBRUARY 17 – SCHOOL DAY OUT: WINTER BIRDING ADVENTURE FOR KIDS, 1 a.m. – Noon in the Adventure Classroom. Explore forest habitats at the Gardens seeking what birds and other wildlife need while taking a nature hike. Learn how to identify birds using our senses. Make birdseed ornaments for home and to welcome the birds to your backyard. Register.

**FEBRUARY 18 – THE ORIGIN AND LEGACIES OF THE ENGLISH ARTS AND CRAFTS GARDEN, 11 a.m. – Noon in the Hodges Room. Join Professor Emerita English and Master Gardener Susan K. Hagen in an idea-generating digital tour of some of Britain’s most influential arts and Crafts gardens and gardeners. Register.

**FEBRUARY 21 – THE ART AND SCIENCE OF FIELD JOURNALING, 10 – 11:30 a.m. with Teaching Artist Melissa Shultz-Jones. Learn about the living world of plants on a leisurely stroll in the Gardens. Register.

**FEBUARY 28 – PROPAGATING WOODY PLANTS, 10 – Noon. Practice grafting with Horticulturist Julia Adams, using Japanese Maples and experiment with camellias to learn air layering technique. She will guide the attendees on how each can be used to propagate plants that don’t root well form cuttings. Register.

**MARCH 21-22 – 2025 – Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt.

FOR THE YOUTH…

**NOW through Sunday – JCAC SCHOLARSHIP 2025 registration. Go to www.dstjcac.org/scholarship or scholarship@dstjcac.org.

**INTERESTED IN A SUMMER RESEARCH INTERNSHIP – There are opportunities for high school and undergraduate students to learn how to conduct their own research. Spend the summer being mentored by the USB’s Department of Surgery through the PRISM and FUSSION PROGRAMS. For more information, contact SurgSummerPrograms@UABMC.edu.

**APPLICATION FOR JCAC OF DST OPPORTUNITIES – The Jefferson County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is accepting applications for its annual JCAC SCHOLARSHIPS through Sunday. Send questions to scholarship@dstjcac.org. IN ADDITION, their LEGISLATIVE PAGE PROGRAM provides students with a valuable opportunity to gain firsthand experience in the legislative process. For more: dstjcac.org.

**THINK BIG FOUNDATION x BETTER HELP – FREE THERAPY – This free therapy is with a licensed therapist based on your needs, preferences and location. For more and to address questions: contact@betterhelp.com. It is convenient wherever you are – video, phone or text. Three Months FREE!!!

**BIRMINGHAM YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULT FELLOWSHIP CHOIR is hosting auditions and looking for young people, ages 10-28 who has a passion for singing. Register now through March 1. For more on how to qualify: info@bhamyyafc.org.

ADDICTION PREVENTION COALITION – RAISING RESILIENT YOUTH SERIES (Upcoming Events) in February and future…

**SUNDAY – APC SOBER TAILGATE, at the Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 First Avenue North, 5 p.m. A night of fun, football and community at the APC Sober Tailgate with live streaming the big game, alcohol-free drinks by DeAngelo’s Daiquiris and food by Rojo and others. The event is the perfect way to enjoy game day with good vibes, great company and unforgettable memories. For more info, nikeisha@apcbham.org

**FEBRUARY 12 FREE WEBINAR- VAPING THE TRUTH: How We Got to Where We Are Today, Noon – 1 p.m. with Mike Cook, Director of prevention Services in Baldwin County, Drug Education Council. Join to hear discussions on how vaping has evolved into what it is today and examine the latest trends and products gaining popularity among today’s youth.

**FEBRUARY 29 FREE WEBINAR – WEEDING OUT THE TRUTH: Investigating Today’s Marijuana Laws, Products and Precautions, 11a.m. – Noon. Dr. Valentine, Youth Coordinator, Impact Montevallo will talk about the products that he has come across when working with Alabama teens and the precautions needed to consider with these products. Find out about THC-O, CBD Marijuana, gummies, candies, the vapes, the drinks, are they legal, do you really get high, medicinal dispensaries and more.

**APRIL 5 – END ADDICTION WALK 2025 at City Walk Bham. To get involved or learn more: endaddictionbham.org. SAVE THE DATE.

For more about the Addiction Prevention Coalition and info about these events: nichole@addictionpreventioncoalition.ccsend.com or communicaitons@apcbham.org.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY…

-THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG (1964) 4K RESTORATION starring Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castenuovo, Annd Vernon and directed by Jacques Demy.

-LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH, directed by Dawn Porter.

**TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

-THE BRUTALIST starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and directed by Brady Corbet.

-VERMIGILIO, starring Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe De Domenicao, Roberta Rovelli and directed by Maura Delpero.

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

BAD MOVIE MARATHON. Visit sidewalkfest.com for more details.

-ALL WE IMAGINC AS LIGHT starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and directed by Payal Kapadia.

**SATURDAY and SUNDAY…

-A GOOFY MOVIE starring Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, Rob Paulsen and directed by Kevin Lima.

**SUNDAY…

-THE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY. FREE. Reservations recommended.

COMING…

**MARCH 6-9 – SELMA JUBILEE

**DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

