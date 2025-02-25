Poze Bazaar Fashion Showcases Spring/Summer 2025 Collections at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey

Story and Photos By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

The Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel on February 22 hosted the Poze Bazaar Fashion Show, a vibrant event blending art and fashion to support education.

The latest Spring/Summer 2025 collections from renowned designers including styles from Belk that included Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Gucci, Betsey Johnson, Jessica Rich and Ralph Lauren were presented. Local boutiques included Hoover Renee’, Camille Anthony Swim, and D’trespa Vintage.

The event, organized by the Poze Bazaar Foundation in partnership with Belk at Riverchase Galleria, aimed to raise funds for college scholarships benefiting underserved youth. The theme, “The Connection between Mental Health and Creativity,” highlighted the positive impact of artistic expression on well-being.

Doug Parrish, Director of Sponsorships for the United Football League and the Birmingham Stallions, said the team “takes great pride in partnering with organizations that are making a real impact in the community—especially when it comes to style and fashion…”

In addition to the Stallions community partners included the Riverchase Galleria, BhamNow, Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel, Merk’s Tavern, and Prescott House Child Advocacy Center.

