Woodfin Launches Run for 3rd Term, Seeks to Accomplish Something a Birmingham Mayor Hasn’t in Nearly 40 Years

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Almost six months to the day of Birmingham’s next mayoral election, incumbent Randall Woodfin on Saturday, August 22, officially launched his reelection campaign for a third term in office.

Woodfin, accompanied by family, staff, volunteers, elected officials, and neighborhood leaders, packed Iron City Birmingham with hundreds of enthusiastic supporters who came with signs, applause, and chants, and danced to music from a live DJ to rally behind the mayor’s campaign.

In seeking a third term, Woodfin is attempting to accomplish something that hasn’t happened in Birmingham since 1987 when Richard Arrington won his third term after being elected as the city’s first African American mayor in 1979.

Bernard Kincaid ran unsuccessfully for a third term as mayor in 2007; he was defeated by Larry Langford. William Bell ran unsuccessfully for a third term as mayor in 2017; he was defeated by Woodfin. So far, Woodfin faces challenges from State Rep. Juandalynn Givan and community activist Kamau Afrika, both of whom have announced plans to run for mayor.

At the Saturday event, Woodfin pledged that this year’s August 26 election would be a continuation of the progress that began when he was first seated in 2017.

“We can either keep pushing forward—fighting for good jobs, safe neighborhoods, and real opportunities for every family—or let outside forces and old ways of thinking hold us back,” he said. “This campaign is about one thing: building a city that works for all of our residents. That means fixing up our neighborhoods, making real investments in public safety, and ensuring that every single child in Birmingham has a pathway to success.”

Woodfin also touched on a subject that will be central to his campaign and is certain to be amplified by his challengers throughout the spring and summer: public safety.

Last year, there were 152 homicides in Birmingham, the highest in almost a century, but there has been a reduction in all other crimes—including robbery, assaults, burglary, and auto theft—during Woodfin’s time in office, he said.

The mayor added that the city has invested about $16 million in police recruitment and retention and $8 million in youth mental health, conflict resolution, and financial literacy so that when children grow up “they can make better choices,” he said.

“I’ve got a secret to tell y’all,” Woodfin told supporters. “I’ve got a confession. I’m not Batman. Fighting crime takes more than one person. I am in a room full of foot soldiers that are committed to making sure we continue to fight, address this issue, and make this community safe.”

The mayor was flanked by two elected officials who have been longtime supporters: State Sen. Merika Coleman and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

“[We’ve had] 8,000 jobs created under the Woodfin administration,” said Coleman. “That’s 8,000 families that have some stability, 8,000 people that now can feel like they have a path to prosperity. … [And] the Birmingham Promise [Tuition Assistance program for Birmingham City Schools students, which was implemented] under the Woodfin administration, has allowed 1,600 students to go to college tuition-free.”

Tyson said, “It’s our time to do what we need to do to help our future, to help our children. The only way we can do that is by getting out to vote. That means you got to go get your neighbor, your church member, your nephew, even the people you don’t like at work.”

Tyson said Woodfin has had seven years to address problems that were created over decades and added, “He’s not a magician.”

“We’ve got to stay focused, y’all. We’re already in challenging times. Mayor Randall Woodfin has shown y’all that he can make something out of nothing. … I want to be honest with you. You would be a damn fool not to vote this man back in office,” Tyson said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

