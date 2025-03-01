Birmingham Launches Illegal Trash Dumping Campaign and Resources to Combat It

By Sidney Spencer | CBS42

The city of Birmingham has launched the D.U.M.M.Y campaign in an effort to combat illegal trash dumping.

The campaign, which stands for Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard, hopes to stop people from illegally dumping trash, catch those doing it and encourage residents to report it.

This comes after a video, initially posted by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, shows a man illegally dumping what looks to be construction trash out on the side of the road.

“It’s important that the public knows they might be caught,” said District 2 Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams.

Williams said catching the individuals responsible for illegally dumping trash is one step in addressing the problem.

According to Williams, illegal trash dumping is not a new problem for Birmingham residents but it’s a problem the city is working to put an end to.

“We have been working to better have an efficient and cohesive approach when it comes to code enforcement and a piece of that is going after these folks that are illegally dumping in our neighborhoods,” said Williams.

According to Williams, the city added four officers to the code enforcement team and, under the city’s D.U.M.M.Y campaign, someone caught illegally dumping is subject to a $500 fine plus community service and other penalties, and a second offense is a fine up to $1,000 plus community service and other penalties.

Before legal action is involved the city is encouraging people to use resources available before turning to illegally dumping, one being the Magic City Tool Bank.

“If a group, a group of neighbors, a church, is noticing that illegal dumping is happening and they want to do something about it we can be a tool and resource,” said Magic City Tool Bank Executive Director Clint Denson.

Denson said the bank provides tools and equipment at minimal cost, some as low as 87 cents to rent for an entire week to groups looking to clean trash on streets or build in their neighborhood.

Located in Titusville, an area where trash dumping signs have been in place, Denson said the bank is available every day of the week to help combat illegal dumping.

“As a member of a community that faces that, it’s so important that we look out and say we’re going to do something about it. And a lot of times people have the will, and they want to work but there’s a separation there of resources,” said Denson.

Click here for more information on the Magic City Tool Bank and to learn how to become a member and rent tools.

Councilor Williams says if you see someone illegally trash dumping or have a video you can call the city’s call center by dialing 311.

