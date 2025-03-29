City of Birmingham to Extend Gateway Beautification Partnership with Jefferson County

The City of Birmingham will extend a partnership with Jefferson County for “gateway beautification” at on ramps and off ramps for area interstates and highways. The $1.17 million agreement, approved by the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, stems from a public-private beautification project established before the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

The three-year extension of the partnership focuses on Alabama Department of Transportation rights of way. The effort provides continuing maintenance including grass cutting, litter removal, clearance of fence line overgrowth, and some landscaping. Under the existing agreement, hundreds of trees have been planted in these areas.

“This has been such a great partnership,” said James Fowler, director of the city’s Department of Transportation. “The project focuses on enhancing areas often traveled by visitors to the city. It has created conversations about additional partnerships to address shared challenges along our roadways.

The gateway beautification agreement does not include street resurfacing or pothole repair along state roadways.

The partnership is part of an ongoing effort by the City of Birmingham to support clean and safe communities. Through March 21, city departments have:

Collected 2,259 60-gallon bags of litter

Cleared 124 illegal dump sites

Cut 727 overgrown, private lots in code violation

In addition to the city’s Eastern Area Landfill Public Unloading Area located at 2787 Alton Road, the city provides dumpsters for residents to drop off mattresses, household garbage/refuse, bulk trash and brush.

Ensley District: 1044 Avenue West

North Birmingham District: 2413 27th Street North

Eastend District: 301 96th Street North

Southside District: 501 6th Avenue South

No hazardous items nor commercial construction materials are permitted at these locations.

For more information about options for refuse disposal, go here.