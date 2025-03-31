Renowned Gee’s Bend Quilters Bring Artistry and History to Birmingham

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Gee’s Bend quilter Emma Mooney Pettway on Saturday demonstrated at Birmingham Civil Rights Institute the skills that have helped make the quilts world renowned for its resilience, creativity, and a deep cultural legacy passed down through generations.

Pettway was one of several quilters in Birmingham as part of the Airing of the Quilts Festival Awareness Tour designed to celebrate the artistry and history of the Quilters and build momentum for the Quilts Festival in Gee’s Bend on Saturday, October 4.

The Tour offers attendees an opportunity to experience an extraordinary collection of handmade quilts, witness live quilting demonstrations, and gain a deeper connection to the rich cultural traditions of quilting in Gee’s Bend.

“Through this tour, we hope to honor the artistry of these remarkable quilters while inspiring more people to experience the full festival in October,” said Kim Kelly, Executive Director of the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy.

Mooney Pettway, 65, who was born and raised in Gee’s Bend, first began crafting quilts at about 12 years old.

“It takes me about two weeks to make a quilt, depending on size,” she said. “Most of my patterns are inspired by the original patterns, such as a housetop, nine patch … that I learned from my mother, Tanzy Mooney, and my grandmothers, Lottie Mooney and Mary Maxie Major.”

The Airing of the Quilts Festival is a signature event celebrating the Gee’s Bend’ world-renowned quilt-making tradition. It draws visitors from around the world and across the country to experience quilt displays, artist showcases, and cultural programming. The festival is organized by Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy, Souls Grown Deep, and Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders, each 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving artistic and historical contributions of an amazing community.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

