Famous Gee’s Bend Quilts Tour to Visit Birmingham on March 29

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

The Airing of the Quilts Festival Awareness Tour, a three-city event series designed to celebrate the artistry and history of the Gee’s Bend Quilters, will visit Birmingham on Saturday, March 29.

The tour will stop at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, 520 16th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. To register for the Birmingham Tour Stop: Click here.

The Awareness Tour will also visit Montgomery and Mobile while building momentum for the Airing of the Quilts Festival in Gee’s Bend on Saturday, October 4.

The Tour offers attendees an opportunity to experience an extraordinary collection of handmade quilts, witness live quilting demonstrations, and gain a deeper connection to the rich cultural traditions of quilting in Gee’s Bend.

“The quilts of Gee’s Bend represent resilience, creativity, and a deep cultural legacy passed down through generations,” said Kim Kelly, Executive Director of the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy. “Through this tour, we hope to honor the artistry of these remarkable quilters while inspiring more people to experience the full festival in October.”

The Airing of the Quilts Festival is a signature event celebrating the Gee’s Bend’ world-renowned quilt-making tradition. It draws visitors from around the world and across the country to experience quilt displays, artist showcases, and cultural programming.

The festival is organized by Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy, Souls Grown Deep, and Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders, each 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving artistic and historical contributions of an amazing community.

Tour Schedule:

Montgomery, Alabama – Saturday, March 22 Location: Alabama Department of Archives and History, 624 Washington Ave. Montgomery, Alabama, 36130 Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Click here to register.

– Saturday, March 22 Birmingham, Alabama – Saturday, March 29 Location: Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, 520 16th St N, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203 Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Click here to register

– Saturday, March 29 Mobile, Alabama – Saturday, April 26 Location: Historical Avenue Cultural Center, 564 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave Mobile, Alabama, 36603 Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Click here to register

– Saturday, April 26

About Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy

The Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy is dedicated to preserving the cultural and economic legacy and its renowned quilting traditions. Through educational programs, exhibitions, and economic initiatives, the organization ensures that the stories and artistry of Gee’s Bend to continue to inspire future generations. To learn more about the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy, visit www.fqblegacy.org.

