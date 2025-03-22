Here’s How You Can Get Ready for Tax Season this Year

Sponsored By JPMorganChase

Filing taxes is an exercise almost all Americans go through in the first part of each year, but those tax filings can differ based on a number of factors, including our income levels, where we live and our employment status.

Some tax tips are universal to all filers, while other advice may be specific to those who operate small businesses or work for themselves. Self-employed filers have certain distinct tax considerations, and general advice may not always apply to those who work for themselves or employ others. Changes to the tax code, especially with a shift in presidential administrations, could also have an effect on tax obligations, and may have a different impact on self-employed filers.

If you’re a small business owner or otherwise self-employed, here are some things you should keep in mind to help you get through this tax season.

Gather your documents

Have a detailed log on hand of the money coming in and out of your business. Even if you have an electronic system in place, items like sales slips, bills, invoices, receipts and canceled checks are generally key supporting documents for calculating and validating your tax filings. Organize these records and keep them in a safe place. If your business employs others, keep track of your payroll records, including documents showing wages, benefits and withholding.

If you’re a business owner…tailor taxes to your business structure

Your tax filing obligations depend on the type of business you’re running. If you’re self-employed, you might be considered a sole proprietorship, meaning you own and operate your unincorporated business as an individual or married couple. Sole proprietors generally report business income and losses on their personal U.S. federal income tax return (using Schedule C), but you could have other taxes and filing requirements, such as those related to self-employment earnings.

Other business structures include Limited Liability Companies (LLC), Limited partnerships (LP), C Corporations and S Corporations. Get familiar with the specific tax requirements for your business structure.

Don’t forget state taxes

If you reside in a state that imposes income tax, calculate your state tax liability using the process applicable to that state. Tax rules may vary by state and some states have their own tax credits and deductions for businesses.

Meet your deadlines

The deadline for filing federal individual income tax returns in 2025 is Tuesday, April 15. If you need more time, you can generally file for an extension, pushing the deadline to Oct. 15. This extension applies only to the filing of the return – you still must pay any taxes owed by April 15. State income tax deadlines can vary – many are the same as the federal deadline but check with your state’s tax agency for your specific due date.

Ask the experts

Speaking with a tax professional who can help you determine good strategies for your business can help you remain compliant and successful. Consult a tax professional before making decisions about how to structure and strategize for your business.

Keep up with tax changes

As we’ve entered a new presidential administration in 2025, any tax code changes enacted this year would likely go into effect next tax season at the earliest. Of note: Many of the provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed in 2017, are currently set to expire at the end of 2025. That expiration or any potential new changes may impact your 2026 taxes when you file in 2027.

The bottom line

Staying on top of your taxes can be among the most time-consuming tasks for a business owner. Consider working with an accountant or tax professional who can guide you through the specific requirements for your business and help you respond to any changes in tax laws, rules or regulations.

Now might be the perfect time to grab those IRS forms, organize your invoices and receipts, and consult with an expert so you can tackle tax day like a pro.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described in this article or provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content.

