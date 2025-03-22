The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Seeking Volunteers for its Community Emergency Response Team Training

When emergencies happen, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members can give critical support to first responders, provide immediate assistance to victims, and organize spontaneous volunteers at a disaster site.

CERT training includes disaster preparedness, disaster fire suppression, basic disaster medical operations, and light search and rescue.

Have you ever asked the question, “How can I help my community during an emergency?”

If you would like to learn lifesaving skills such as first aid, lite search & rescue or disaster recovery, the CERT program is an excellent fit. It helps train people how to best respond and prepare for emergency situations in their communities.