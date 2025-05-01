Home Quotes of Note “A gun is nothing something that should just be picked up and... Quotes of Note “A gun is nothing something that should just be picked up and handled like an iPad. This is a serious item that a lot of people don’t understand the responsibility behind it.” By Birmingham Times - April 30, 2025 162 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp BIRMINGHAM POLICE CHIEF MICHAEL PICKETT DURING HIS RETURN TO HIS ALMA MATER MILES COLLEGE; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, APRIL 25. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...