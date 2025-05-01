Home Quotes of Note “A gun is nothing something that should just be picked up and...

“A gun is nothing something that should just be picked up and handled like an iPad. This is a serious item that a lot of people don’t understand the responsibility behind it.”

BIRMINGHAM POLICE CHIEF MICHAEL PICKETT DURING HIS RETURN TO HIS ALMA MATER MILES COLLEGE; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, APRIL 25.

