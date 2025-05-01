PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**VALORIES at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**CUPCAKKE at Saturn.

**HOUNDMOUTH at Iron City.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**INTERGALACTIC PLANETARY at Saturn.

**STUD FORD (Grandson of Legendary Delta-Blues artist- MODEL FORD & WILL COPPAGE at the Nick.

**WILCO with WAXAHATCHEE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with ZEN FORCE at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**MULTI ULTRA at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**BOY HARSHE with NORMAL BIAS, DOMESTICATRIX, DJ BLESSED DREGS at Saturn.

**AVONDALE DERBY DAY at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**NOAH GUTHRIE at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**MAT KEARNEY – HEADLIGHTS HOME TOUR at Iron City.

**JAKE XERXES FUSSELL at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**PAISLEY FIELDS at The Nick.

**TURNOVER – 10 YEARS OF PERIPHERAL VISION at Iron City.

**NOLAN TAYLOR at Saturn.

**MASON VIA -in The Upstairs at Avondale

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SGT. SPLENDOR at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**MEGHAN DOWLEN, SERIOUSLY, and BREELY FLOWER at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**WILLOW AVALON at Saturn.

**KIRKOS AND OXMOOR at the Nick.

**DEAD LOVE at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**BLACK WOMEN LEAD THE WAY, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Carver Theatre, 1631 4th Avenue North with Joy-Ann Reid, Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Dr. Nadia Johnson, DeJuana Thompson and Angela Rye. This is part of the State of the People POWER Tour Alabama. Go to stateoftheppl.com for more. DAY ONE – RELIEF & RESILIENCE including Community Support Activations, Listening Town Hall, Field Hearing. DAY TWO – DAY OF ACTION includes Hands-On workshops & Teach-Ins, Community Impact Fair and SOTP Power Rally.



**BOOK – BACKROOM DEALS IN OUR BACKYARDS: How Government Secrecy Harms Our Communities and the Local Heroes Fighting Back by author MIRANDA SPIVACK, a veteran reporter and Fulbright scholar who specializes in stories about government accountability, secrecy and urban development. MR. BEN EATON and MISS PORTIA SHEPHERD from Uniontown, Alabama are what Miranda calls ‘accidental activists’ who confront problems in their communities that seek out information from the various governments and hit information blockades. The book specifically details the role that Black Warrior Riverkeeper plays in supporting residents of the Uniontown community as they struggle for transparency and accountability from their local, state and federal governments. There is a BOOK TALK AND SIGNING of this Studs and Ida Terkel prize-winning book on May 14, 4 p.m. at The Alabama Booksmith, 2626 19th Place South, Birmingham. Call 205-870-4242 for more.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**AT BARBER’S MOTORSPORTS PARK…

…INDY GRAND PRIX RACING…This is the weekend that anyone in love with cars has been waiting on …for the joy of fast cars. The weekend action kicks off on FRIDAY at the Barbers Motorsports Park with the CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA Car Races-

**FRIDAY- Practice #1 Mazda MX-5 Cup- 8 a.m., Qualifying Radical Cup North America – 9 a.m., Race #1 USF Juniors – 9:45 a.m., Practice #2 Mazda MX-5 Cup – 10:40 a.m., Race #1 Radical Cup North America – 11:25 a.m., Driver Autograph Session – Noon, Race #2 USF Juniors – 12:25 p.m., Practice #1 INDY NXT – 1:30 p.m., Practice #1 NTT INDY CAR SERIES – 2:35 p.m., Race #2 Radical Cup North America – 4:15 p.m. and Racing For Children’s Dinner – 6 p.m.

**SATURDAY – (Check your schedule for practice, race times) VELCRO PYGMIRES CONCERT at 3:30 p.m. in the Fan Zone. Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series Auction (Museum Grand Atrium) at 6:30 p.m.

**SUNDAY – (Check your schedule for activities). Look for the INDY NXT RACE at 10:36 a.m. The INDYCAR SERIES RACE at 12:52 p.m.

**AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…

…Just a little Alabama, Talladega Superspeedway and motorsports history… adding up to a lot of history that ‘was’ in the making!!

**HONORING BOBBY ALLISON PARADE LAP – NASCAR HALL OF FAMER BOBBY ALLISON was honored with a special parade lap at the recent NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 (April 27, 2025) at Talladega Superspeedway. Allison’s famed 1969 Mercury Cyclone was driven around the track by his grandson Robbie Allison following the National Anthem. Bobby history in racing at Talladega included four career Cup Series victories along with being an integral member of the Alabama Gang. He contributed to NASCAR and the track’s storied history with unforgettable moments. Allison was named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011 and was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

MAY HAPPENINGS…

**TODAY – SPRING FLING is the first annual English Village Spring Fling, 5-8 p.m. at the Mountain Brook driving Club and specialty drinks at Key Circle Commons. There will be music, specials and sales.

**SATURDAY – SIDEWALK’S 14th ANNUAL SALSA SHOWDOWN, 2-6 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing CO featuring salsa tastings, a hot pepper eating contest, kids’ activities and for the first time ever – a vendor village. Restaurants featured are Condado Tacos, Karter’s Korner, LaPaz Restaurant & Catering, Somgrero Hot Sauce of Alabama T’s Great Salsa and more. Featured Vendors include Beck’s Blissful Bites, Create Birmingham, Little Goose by Ashley, Nothing Bundt Cakes, She Is Candles, Trunk Tea Spirit-Free Cocktails and more. If you have not been, then this is the time you should make your way there! Enjoy it all!!! Who do you think will have the best salsa, queso and guac in Birmingham?

**MONDAY…33rd ANNUAL IRELAND LEGACY GOLF TOURNAMENT, 11 a.m. shotgun.at the Old Overton Club. This event brings the community together in support of Glenwood’s life-changing programs for adults with autism. For more, go to: glenwood.org.

**MAY 13 – LIVE NATION CONCERT – SHINEDOWN “DANCE, KID, DANCE TOUR with Special Guests BEARTOOTH & MORGAN WADE at the Legacy Arena BJCC.

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA…

**TODAY – THE SHROUDS all week.

**TODAY – THE FLORIDA PROJECTS, as part of Sean Baker Filmmaker series

**TODAY – RED ROCKET is another film from the Sean Baker series.

**TODAY ONLY – RESISTANCE OF VISION is a select program of 8 shorts for One Night Only for Physical and Virtual screenings.

**TODAY – THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL is a Knitflix and Chill Night with Knit Bham. Bring your knitting, crochet or craft projects. Lights will be brighter.

**FRIDAY – SPRING SCRAMBLE KICK OFF IN PERSON at Sidewalk Cinema, 7 p.m. This is the 48-hour filmmaking competition, open to everyone from pros to amateurs.

**FRIDAY through THURSDAY – O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU by the Coen Brothers is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

**SATURDAY – 14th ANNUAL SALSA SHOWDOWN, 2-6 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Co.

AT UAB…

**MAY 8 – FROM WHERE I SIT, 7 p.m. at UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center is part of the UAB Disability Arts Festival Celebration and resource. (There is a FREE PREVIEW at 2 p.m. at The Lakeshore Foundation. Register) It is inspired by a writing program for people with spinal cord injuries, the project includes participants from across the country who have spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis or traverse myelitis and joined together on monthly Zoom sessions to share stories, lyrics and poetry of life in a wheelchair. It is An Anthology from the Write to Heal Program. For more, contact artsinmedicine@uab.edu.

**MAY 9 – LEAVING THE WORLD OF THE TEMPORARILY ABLED, 6 p.m. at UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, 1221 10th Avenue South.with an anthology release party and artist, administrator, advocate and legislator John Killacky and his talk.

**MAY 10- From Where I Sit, 7 p.m. is part of the UAB Disability Arts Festival.

**MAY 11 – From Where I Sit, 2 p.m. is a second performance at UAB.

Register atAlysSstephens.org. For questions oor accommodations, contact artsinmedicine@uab.edu.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**MAY IS MEMBERSHIP MONTH.

**FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, 10 a.m. in the Southern Living Garden. FREE. Registration required.

**MAY 6 – ROSE’ IN THE ROSES, 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden with live music and the Junior Board ready to pour your next glass. Guests will toast the Gardens’ roses with a curated wine selection from Finch Fine Wines, including a refreshing alcohol-free rose’. Reservations are required.

**MAY 17 TOURS FOR MEMBERS ONLY in the Japanese Garden with Julia Adams at 10 a.m., Bruno Vegetable Garden with Katelyn Bahr at 11 a.m. and Kaul Wildflower Garden with Keith Turney at Noon.

FOR EARNING AND LEARNING AND EMPLOYMENT…

**MAGIC CITY YOUTHBUILD is accepting applications. Earn while you learn, train in construction and healthcare careers. INFO: Must be 16-24 years old, 6 to 9 month program, earn your GED, and get paid a biweekly stipend. Contact 205-983-7550 or youthbuild@habd.net.

**HABD SUMMER YOUTH EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM for Birmingham residents ages 16-24 to work as a camp counselor or intern. INTERN – May 1 – August 31, work hours are flexible up to 40 hrs. a week. CAMP COUNSELOR – June 1 – August 10, work hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Get more info and apply at any Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Community Center or Management Office.

**PA ETIQUETTE WORKSHOP is May 6, 5- 7 p.m. for Production Assistant Etiquette led by AD Maggie Ballard. Contact Create Birmingham for more.

**SO FRESH & SO CLEAN Haircuts for Youth Tour “BARBER SHOP TALK” dates are May 1 at Princeton Alternative Elementary School, May 16 at Su Valley Elementary 16, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., May 21 at Hayes K-8 School and May 30 at Hemphill Elementary, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. If interested in more info, call 850-371-4832.

**YOUTH SERVE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES are CARDBOARD CONNECT on Saturday, 3- 7 p.m. at Avondale Samaritan Place, 3829 5th Avenue S and CHILDREN’S BOOK DRIVE through April 28 to donate books. Books can be dropped off at YouthServe Office, 2717- 7th Avenue So, #105, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more email: ajay@youthservebham.org.

**CRISIS CENTER TEEN BOARD APPLICATIONS for 7 – 12th graders. Applications close on April 30 for the 25-26 school year. Contact Crisis Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

