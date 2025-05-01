Stick to These Yard Maintenance Safety Tips as Summer Nears

Our latest safety series involves yard work this spring and summer as well as into fall. Last week we reviewed safety tips to help maintain our physical health and strength. Where yard work yields beautiful outcomes to be both admired and enjoyed, it is often strenuous work which can involve some work hazards. So, let us continue to review safety don’ts when completing your yard work.

Here is a list of those yard work Do Nots:

• Rakes should be comfortable and the right size for your height and strength.

• Watch for low branches, large rocks and tree stumps.

• Watch out for possible holes in your yard that may be covered up by grass or debris. Stepping into one of these holes can possibly result in months of medical issues.

• Be aware of uneven ground surfaces and slopes.

• Pick up leaves by bending from the knees, not the waist.

• Do not overfill leaf bags or carry them over your shoulder.

• When weeding, a half kneeling position is safer than bending forward.

• Wet leaves are very slippery. Make sure to wear boots or shoes with soles that are slip resistant.

• Make sure ladders are firmly on the ground before climbing and never climb to the top.

• Hold the pruning shears close to your body.

• Be conscious of electricity.

Being careful as you complete your yard work by Keeping an Eye on Safety will provide a splendid opportunity to enjoy the fruits of your labor even more.

