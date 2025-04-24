Achieving That Manicured Lawn While Remaining Safe

We have completed our severe weather safety tips refresher series for this spring to usher in a new spring safety series – yard safety. While spring is often plagued with severe weather in our region of the country, it also brings beautiful bright sunny days. Days that entice one to work outside to achieve that picture perfect manicured lawn. A beautiful lawn filled with plenty of curb appeal, but also functional to enjoy all types of fun outdoor activities with family and friends.

But before you go outside, we want to remind you that simple precautions can help ensure your spring-spruce up is not disastrous. Therefore, we will explore some safety tips to use such as the following:

Warm up your muscles for 5 to 10 minutes with light exercises or stretching. Change your position often when doing repetitive motions like raking to help prevent muscle pains and cramps. Dress properly by wearing long pants, a long sleeve shirt, work gloves and sturdy comfortable shoes preferably with a no skid bottom. Keep children and pets away from the area when you are working in your yard. Watch your child. Every year, thousands of children nationwide are injured by lawn-care tools. That is why it is recommended that you keep smaller children away. At a minimum, do not allow children younger than 12 years of age to operate a push lawn mower and anyone under the age of 16 to operate a driving lawn mower. Do not take children on rides with a riding lawn mower. Have the right tools for the job you are doing. Store your tools and materials in a safe place. A range of injury can be caused by stepping on, landing on or being hit with garden tools like shovels, rakes and trowels. Do not use these tools when in close proximity to children. When not in use, store them in a safe enclosed area possibly with locks (depending on the tools and materials). If you have small children or pets, weed killer or lawn fertilizer can be deadly. Seal bags and store at heights where children cannot get in to the potentially harmful materials. Know your equipment. Before operating a new lawn mower read the owner’s manual and all the safety information. This also applies for your weed trimmer. Check your manufacturer of your tools to make sure there have not been any safety recalls.

This yard series has begun by sharing some essential simple safety tips to Keep an Eye on Safety while working in your yard.

