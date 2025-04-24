PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, APRIL 24…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS IVEY’S COMEDY JAM featuring BRENT REED, JAY FLAKE, SCOTT EASOEN, and hosted by SCOOT LAMAR

**PARROTFISH at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**GRACE BOWERS & THE HODGE PODGE at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…APRIL 25 IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**MICHIGAN RATTLERS with SAM FILLATREUS at Saturn.

**JOMBI, THOMAS SARTOR AND SAM & THE BIG BOYS at the Nick.

**YACHT ROCK REVUE – YACHT ROCK FOREVER TOUR at Avondale Brewing Co.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with ZEN FORCE at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…APRIL 26

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**THE AIN’T SISTERS – LATE NIGHT at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**GEORGE CLANTON with NEGGY GEMMY at Saturn.

**SOUTHERN SOUL RISING STARS FESTIVAL including: ARTHUR YOUNG, 803 FRESH, YOUNG GUY, JAY MORRIS GROUP, FAT DADDY and TONIO ARMANI at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY…APRIL 27

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

** SUNDAY NIGHT with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

MONDAY…APRIL 28

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) with Special Guest NEW AGE PHOTOGRAPH at the Nick.

**NAPALM DEATH & MELVINS with WEEDEATER, and DARK SKY BURIAL at Saturn.

TUESDAY…APRIL 29

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**MAT KEARNEY – HEADLIGHTS HOME TOUR at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…APRIL 30

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**JULIE BAKER & TORRES at Iron City.

**EVERYTHING IS GREAT! A TOWN HALL FOR THE PEOPLE at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…MAY 1

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**VALORIES at The Nick.

**CUPCAKKE at Saturn.

**HOUNDMOUTH at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY….MAY 2

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**STUD FORD (Grandson of Legendary Delta-Blues artist- MODEL FORD & WILL COPPAGE at the Nick.

**WILCO with WAXAHATCHEE at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**ALABAMA’S STAR ID – The deadline for the STAR ID is MAY 7. https://bhamnow.com/2025/04/21/alabamas-star-id-deadline-is-may-7-heres-what-to-know/ If you are traveling in America or abroad, get it now.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**STACKS & STORIES Story Fest and book sale is Thursday through Saturday the first weekend in May at The Historic Ballard House Project, 1429 7th Avenue North. Connect with other book lovers.

FOR PERFORMANCE LOVERS…

**PLAY – GOD YOU GOT IT WRONG – This play is about a frustrated woman thinking God is Wrong about her Mr. Right; so she takes Him to court to prove her case. It’s all poetry! The performances are Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Uptown Jazz Lounge, 2250-B 9th Avenue North. The play is said to be a testament to the enduring power of storytelling. It is set in the courtroom where plaintiffs and defense are pleading their case to God about Mr. Right. It is filled with thought provoking poetry to represent each phase of love, sadness and redemption. With a local cast including GENEISE FULLER, SHAWNTA OWENS, GABRIELLA MANZY, T-WON PRICE, RAJON PRICE, NIKKI JACKSON, DEBRA PRICE and BRANDI MCKETHERN. Playwright GENEISE “LADY GE” FULLER is also an author, poet, singer, and songwriter. She has been teaching and dancing for years.

For more, visit: www.ladyge.com.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

** Starting Friday at Sidewalk Cinema…THE FLORIDA PROJECT and RED ROCKET.

**TUESDAY – Science on Screen has a screening INTERSELLAR and a post-film discussion with UAB Professor of Anatomy Dr. Jason Heaton.

**WEDNESDAY – CHAOTIC GOOD IMPROV join for their PLAYER VS. PLAYER show 7 p.m.

**THURSDAY- GAZER, 4:35 p.m. also, WARFARE, 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Then there is TANGERINE, 7 p.m.

**APRIL 25- MAY 8 is THE SHROUDS.

**APRIL 26 and 27 – Disney classic ROBIN HOOD.

**APRIL 27 – AN ARMY OF WOMEN for One Day ONLY! There is a panel discussion afterwards to raise awareness about the work of the Crisis Center and the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

IF YOU LOVE SPORTS, then here you go SPORTS LOVERS. Read on…

FOR LOVERS OF SWIMMING…

**HIRING LIFE GUARDS – A recruitment efforts for LIFEGUARDS with immediate opening for Certified Lifeguards and Non-Certified Lifeguards (will certify). Contact 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

FOR FISHING LOVERS…

**FISHING RODEO, Saturday JUNE 1 at the East Lake Park, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. with fishing for all ages, tons of giveaways, food trucks and vendors and family friendly fun.

FOR LOVERS OF FLAG FOOTBALL…

**YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE for boys and girls ages 5 – 12 at Legion Field Stadium on MAY 16, 6 p.m. This is a 6-week season. Games are played on Fridays for regular season and play/off games. For more info, call 205-254-2391.

INTERESTED IN GOLF…

**FIRST TEE BIRMINGHAM – Programming for ages 7 – 18 with no golf experience needed, at any age. Highland Park Golf Course on Monday – Wednesday, Roebuck Golf Course: Monday – Thursday and PGA Tour Superstore on Saturday.

For more info about program and registration, contact: firstteebirmingham.org.

FOR BASEBALL LOVERS…

**YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE registration is Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Legion Field Gate 17, 400 Graymont Avenue. Fee is $20 per child. T-Ball – ages 4, 5, 6; Coach Pitch 7- 8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14. For more info, contact paul-campbell@birminghamal.gov or Dwight.thomas@birminghamal.gov.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**This is the weekend that anyone in loves with cars has been waiting on for the joy of fast cars. The weekend action kicks off on Saturday with a doubleheader. The ARCA MENARDS SERIES at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AG-PRO 300 at 4 p.m. ET. Then, on Sunday the racing stars will battle for the finish during the JACK LINKS 500 at 3 p.m. Get your friends and head to the track at Talladega Superspeedway! Don’t Miss BUBBA WALLACE, KYLE LARSON or CHASE ELLIOTT and some History in the Making!!! This is more than a race! This is Talladega Superspeedway!! For more, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com

FOR EARNING AND LEARNING AND EMPLOYMENT…

**MAGIC CITY YOUTHBUILD is accepting applications. Earn while you learn, train in construction and healthcare careers. INFO: Must be 16-24 years old, 6 to 9 month program, earn your GED, and get paid a biweekly stipend. Contact 205-983-7550 or youthbuild@habd.net.

**HABD SUMMER YOUTH EMPLYMENT PROGRAM for Birmingham residents ages 16-24 to work as a camp counselor or intern. INTERN – May 1 – August 31, work hours are flexible up to 40 hrs. a week. CAMP COUNSELOR – June 1 – August 10, work hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Get more info and apply at any Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Community Center or Management Office.

**PA ETIQUETTE WORKSHOP is May 6, 5- 7 p.m. for Production Assistant Etiquette led by AD Maggie Ballard. Contact Create Birmingham for more.

**SO FRESH & SO CLEAN Haircuts for Youth Tour “BARBER SHOP TALK” dates are May 1 at Princeton Alternative Elementary School, May 16 at Su Valley Elementary 16, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., May 21 at Hayes K-8 School and May 30 at Hemphill Elementary, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. If interested in more info, call 850-371-4832.

**YOUTH SERVE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES are CARDBOARD CONNECT on Saturday, 3- 7 p.m. at Avondale Samaritan Place, 3829 5th Avenue S and CHILDREN’S BOOK DRIVE through April 28 to donate books. Books can be dropped off at YouthServe Office, 2717- 7th Avenue So, #105, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more email: ajay@youthservebham.org.

**CRISIS CENTER TEEN BOARD APPLICATIONS for 7 – 12th graders. Applications close on April 30 for the 25-26 school year. Contact Crisis Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

