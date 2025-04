“The change in public speakers policy was ill-advised. Obviously, the BWWB was...

BIRMINGHAM CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL O’QUINN ON THE BACKLASH BWWB RECEIVED FOR A POLICY RESTRICTING SPEAKERS AT ITS MEETINGS. BOARD CHAIR TERESHIA HUFFMAN SAID THE POLICY WOULD BE RESCINDED; AL.COM, APRIL 21.

