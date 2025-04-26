Birmingham Police Department Opens Recruitment for Upcoming Police Academy Class

Birminghamal.gov

The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has officially opened recruitment for its upcoming Police Academy class, which is scheduled to begin July 28, 2025.

As part of the application process, prospective officers must first complete Physical Agility Screening, the first step toward joining the department. The next dates to participate in a physical screening test are today, April 26, and May 3 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Additional dates are May 17 and June 7.

BPD is seeking motivated, qualified individuals who are ready to serve and make a difference. In an effort to attract top talent, the department is offering a $10,000 signing bonus for all new officers who complete training and join the force.

“Our officers play a vital role in building trust, safety, and connection in our neighborhoods,” said Deputy Chief Rodarius Mauldin. “We’re looking for individuals who are committed to service and ready to step up during a pivotal time for public safety in our city.”

This announcement comes as the department reports a notable reduction in crime across Birmingham in 2025 compared to the same time last year — a positive trend that BPD attributes in part to ongoing training, stronger community engagement, and the dedication of its current officers.

Those interested in applying must first complete one of the scheduled physical agility screenings. After successfully passing the screening, applicants will be invited to begin the full application process.

For more information about academy requirements call 205-254-1712

