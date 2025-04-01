Birmingham Library to Host Learning Session to Create Health Care Programs for Underserved Communities

By Jim Murray | Librarian II, Central Library

Major advances in health care delivery in the United States over the past century have not completely solved the problem of patient access. Currently, the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) designates over 3,400 places in the country as being Medically Underserved Areas (MUA).

Part of the reason these areas are underserved is due to lack of available practitioners and facilities, but the social and economic makeup of the population plays a significant part as well. Low income, advanced age, physical isolation, lack of mobility/transportation, and language barriers often impede people getting the healthcare they need.

Join the Birmingham Public Library on Zoom on Wednesday April 9, 2025, for a free one hour training session, Creating Sustainable Health Programs for Under-Resourced Communities.

Are you connected with an organization or agency that is working to help alleviate the problems faced by medically underserved, or under-resourced, communities? If so, would you like to learn how to develop more effective healthcare programs that help fulfill your mission and generate positive outcomes?

The session presenter is Brittaney Jenkins, founder and CEO of Jenkins Public Health Consulting LLC in Birmingham. She has over 10 years of experience working in the areas of public health education, advocacy, and consulting. Prior to coming to Birmingham, she served as Director of Community Outreach at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She holds a B.S. degree in Public Health from Ball State University and is a Certified Health Education Specialist.

What: Creating Sustainable Health Programs for Under-Resourced Communities

Date: Wednesday April 9, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. CDT

Where: Virtual on Zoom | A Zoom link will be sent to you once you register

Details: The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, please visit the BPL’s online event calendar and click on the class date OR go to the Jenkins Public Health Consulting LLC website.

For more information about the session, please contact Jim Murray of the Central Library’s Business, Science, and Technology Department by email at jim.murray@cobpl.org or by phone at 205-226-3640.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

