‘I Couldn’t Lose the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me, So We Made it Official’

BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

SHUMAINE & TAMARCUS PRUITT

Live: Fairfield

Married: Dec. 19, 2010

Met: January 2003, at Stillman College, during their public speaking class in The Wynn Center.

“Stillman is a small school, so we had seen each other before and exchanged small words and little flirtations, but we’d never had a one-on-one conversation until we took the public speaking class,” Shumaine said, “I used to sit behind TaMarcus in class and he was always turning around and staring at me. And then we had a mutual friend that he eventually sent to [play matchmaker at a party].”

TaMarcus clarified that he only turned around to look at her “because I could feel her staring at me first,” he smiled.

As for the friend he sent to play matchmaker, he and his buddy borrowed a bit from the movie ‘The Five Heartbeats’, where one of the brothers in the group would play shy, while another went over to let the girl know that the “shy one” was interested.

“I was letting her know I was interested,” TaMarcus recalled.

The pair exchanged numbers and started hanging out on and around campus, but it was their summer break that brought them closer. They became great friends and by the time they got back to school for the fall semester they knew that there was something deeper between them.

First date: Fall 2003, at The McFarland Mall in Tuscaloosa. TaMarcus had window shopping and food court lunch in mind, … that would get the best of him and his pockets.

“I bought her some Diesel shoes, and a lot of Bath And Body Works– lotions, sprays, all that stuff,” TaMarcus said. “I did like her and I asked her if she wanted the stuff because I thought she was gonna be a little modest and turn some of the stuff down, but she went for it all,” he laughed.

Shumaine laughed and added, “He wasn’t very excited to do these things, and the whole time you could tell … and was trying to figure out if he was doing too much. But he participated and I was grateful,” she said, “and we ate Chinese food at the food court.”

The turn: Nov. 30, 2003. Shumaine gave TaMarcus an ultimatum. “TaMarcus was a bit of a playboy in college, and I don’t think that he would have made the decision to be exclusive on his own, but ultimately, there was a situation where I found out he was being too friendly with someone I knew, and we had just gone shopping the day before so I took the things that he bought me and threw it on his porch and told him that he could not have his cake and eat it too.”

“I couldn’t lose the best thing that ever happened to me, so we made it official.” TaMarcus said.

The proposal: June 2009, in Chicago, Illinois, at the airport. Shumaine was visiting her family when TaMarcus flew in for a visit.

“I had planned to propose to her inside the terminal, but she would not get out and come inside so I did it when I got in the car,” TaMarcus said. “I got in and said, ‘Do you wanna marry me?’

Shumaine’s mom had prophesied the proposal. “Before I left to pick him up, she said, ‘that boy is gonna propose to you’, so I was shocked when he actually did,” Shumaine said. “And I was caught off guard because I was so focused on driving in the busy airport traffic that I made him repeat it, I was like ‘what?’ And then he pulled out the ring and I was surprised and happy. I said, ‘yes, and gave him a kiss.’”

The wedding: At Woodrow Hall in Birmingham, officiated by Pastor Carl Jones, of Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church. Their colors were purple, black and white, and the reception was at the Fish Market on the Southside.

Most memorable for the bride was an incredible wedding weekend. “Our whole wedding weekend was such a blast; we had a lot of friends and family from out of town come in and all of my sorority sisters and his fraternity brothers were there. We just had an amazing time. And for everyone to be gathered together because of us was awesome,” Shumaine said.

Most memorable for the groom was their first look at each other before the ceremony. “I thought it was pretty exciting seeing my bride for the first time. I thought she looked amazing, she was gorgeous, she’s my sunshine,” TaMarcus said, “I couldn’t wait to put my hands on her.”

Words of wisdom: “You need to show your wife that you cherish her and support her. Continue to date your spouse because before you had your kids you had your partner, and she was there first so you need to keep her in first place. [And on those dates] y’all can acknowledge and reflect on everything that y’all are building together,” said TaMarcus.

“It’s important to support your spouse and be their biggest cheerleader,” Shumaine said, ‘show them you value them and what they find valuable. Grow with your spouse, be flexible, don’t be stuck in your ways, and be willing to be a team player. Have great communication with one another and never stop dating your spouse; it keeps things fresh and exciting.”

Happily ever after: The Pruitt’s attend Rock City Church on Valleydale Rd, and have three children: Monroe, 14, Taj, 8, and Melrose, 4.

Shumaine, 43, is a Chicago native, and attended Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history and Jones International University [online], where she obtained a master’s degree in Instruction and Curriculum. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and relocated to Alabama permanently after college graduation. Shumaine works as the outreach coordinator and event planner for her and her husband’s non-profit, The Alabama Greek Foundation, known for their annual fundraising event, The Alabama Greek Picnic.

TaMarcus, 42, is a West End native, and A.H. Parker HIgh School grad. He attended Stillman College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, and The University of West Alabama, where he obtained a Masters of education. TaMarcus is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and an entrepreneur. He owns The Kloset franchise, with a flagship store in Fairfield, and campus locations Miles and Stillman College, called ‘The Kloset Miles College’, and ‘The Kloset Stillman College’.

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.

