Jehovah’s Witnesses Announce Special Gathering for April 12  

For Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, the most important day of 2025 will be Saturday, April 12.

The day corresponds to Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar. On that date, over 2,000 years ago, Jesus introduced the observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal hours before his death.

As a result, Jehovah’s Witnesses gather annually on Nisan 14 to remember the death of Jesus Christ in adherence to his words recorded at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.”

“While there are more than 9 million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide, more than 21 million people attended the Memorial last year,” said Clarence Fortune, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We hope our local community members will join us in remembering the death of Jesus Christ and reflecting on its profound significance.”

The annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal will feature a talk highlighting the importance of Jesus’ death and how all mankind benefits from his sacrifice.

The event is one hour in duration and is free and open to the public.

For more information about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, please visit the event’s online invitation on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In addition, a special talk titled “Can Truth Be Found?” was delivered at local Kingdom Halls on the weekend of April 5 and 6.

The 30-minute, Bible-based public talk highlighted what Jesus said about truth and where it can be found despite the increase in misinformation today. The talk was followed by a one-hour discussion of a scriptural topic featuring audience participation.

In Birmingham, Jehovah’s Witnesses launched a month-long campaign to invite residents to the Memorial.

“The purpose of our campaign is to extend the invitation to these two special events to as many people in our community as possible,” said Fortune. “These events are open to anyone who is seeking to learn more about Bible truth and show appreciation for the death of Jesus Christ.”

To learn more about these events, visit jw.org.

