Birmingham Pension Board Seeking Increase for Retirees in City Hall Vote Today

The City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System Pension Board will vote Wednesday on an amendment that aims to increase pensions for retired city employees.

If the board votes yes, an increase will not happen right away. Amendment 14 would first go before the Birmingham City Council. If the city council votes yes, the board and city can start working together on pension negotiations.

The board will vote inside the Birmingham City Hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“I hope that as many retirees, or even active employees who are off that day, or even a taxpayer who wants to come to that meeting, they can come,” said Dexter Cunningham, a Birmingham Retirement and Relief Pension System trustee.

Cunningham, a retired Birmingham Police Department sergeant, said some retired first responders receiving a $400 pension check monthly. He said some widows are receiving $300.

“How can anybody make it off of $400 month?” Cunningham said. “We are just seeking some type of increase.”

Cunningham said the board is an independent entity overseeing the pension fund. The amount of money the board puts toward the fund, the city of Birmingham has to match it, and that has been a reason pensions have remained the same over the last 25 years, Cunningham said.

“We’re talking in a scale of maybe $1 (million) to $2 million the system would vote to increase to give retirees something,” Cunningham said.

If the pension fund is increased, it would affect all eligible retirees who have worked for the city of Birmingham.