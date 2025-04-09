With $685,000 in Campaign Cash, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Has Sizeable Advantage in Bid for 3rd Term

With $685,000 in Campaign Cash, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Has Sizeable Advantage in...

By Ramsey Archibald | rarchibald@al.com

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has a sizable advantage early in his bid for a third term as the Magic City’s mayor.

He’s currently sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars more in campaign cash than the only other person who has reported contributions in the race. And he’s getting contributions from all over the country.

Woodfin’s campaign reported about $121,000 in cash contributions in March, bringing his total for cash raised in 2025 to about $350,000.

Woodfin’s campaign started the year with about $481,000, and has reportedly spent about $226,000 so far this cycle. That leaves him with about $685,000 in campaign cash.

His chief rival early on is State Rep. Juandalynn Givan, who has reported just $54,000 in cash so far.

Givan officially kicked off her campaign in March, and has time to make up ground before the August 26 election.

Birmingham activist Kamau Afrika has also announced he’s running, but hasn’t reported any contributions to the Alabama Electronic Fair Campaign Practices Act Reporting System.

With several months left to go before the election, a lot could still change. But one notable takeaway so far is how much support Woodfin has garnered from sources outside Birmingham, and even outside Alabama.

In 2025 alone, Woodfin has earned donations from nearly every state in the nation, including 80 individual contributions from the state of California.

Woodfin has more cash from out-of-state sources than Givan has total.

Still, most of Woodfin’s contributions are in-state. About 58% of his total contributions, and a little over three quarters of his total cash raised in 2025 are from inside Alabama.

But it’s not all from Birmingham.

Roughly 40% of his total contributions came from the Magic City, and the majority of his cash so far this year.

Woodfin has earned plenty of donations from some of Birmingham’s nearest suburbs, including a few dozen from Hoover, Bessemer, Trussville and Irondale.

But he also reported 26 donations from Atlanta, the most from any city not named Birmingham. He also reported 13 from New York City.

Ramsey Archibald is an award winning data reporter and editor at al.com. To read more Alabama data stories, click here. Have an idea for an Alabama data story? Email rarchibald@al.com or follow him on Twitter and Bluesky.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

