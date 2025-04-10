PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

APRIL 10

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE with Datus Henry, 2-3 p.m. Learn benefits for a community conversation. Attend to win a chance at $100 worth of Datus Henry products.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BLAKGRAZ & JOHN ARMSTRONG FELLER at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FREE EVENT: SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

**PENNY & SPARROW at Iron City.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11 …IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn.

**QUICKSILVER AND KIDSLY at the Nick.

**THE STOLEN FACES – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF THE GRATEFUL DEAD at Avondale Brewing Co.

**YATES! at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with ZEN FORCE at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

** SCHOLARSHIP RUN, starts at 8 a.m. (For more info and details on events, call 205-975-8858 or go to: AlysStephens.org.)

**KITES 4 KIDS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Vulcan Park. There will be kite flying, sweet treats, family fun, community connection resources and support during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

**THE FUNKY FISH FRY, 11a.m. – 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewing CO.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**THE LADIES WITH NOWHERE SQUARES at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**KPOP CLUB NIGHT with DJ CHEN at Saturn.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

**SPRING FESTIVAL is 1 – 4 p.m. at the Railroad Park. Visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks and more. FREE.

**EASTER EGG HUNT, 4 p.m. at VHMC Sanctuary Lawn.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SOUL COUGHING – PLAY THE SONGS OF SOUL COUGHING AGAIN at Saturn.

**MASTERS DAY/CLOSET TO THE PIN at Avondale Brewing CO.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**WRIGHT GATEWOOD & KASSIDY MCCORKLE at The Nick.

MONDAY, APRIL 14

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**STRFKR with VALGUR, HAPPY SAD FACE at Saturn.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

**MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER QUARTERLY LUNCHEON – THE POWER OF YOUR STORY with KEITH CROMWELL, Director of Institutional Advancement for RED MOUNTAIN THEATRE.

**FLIPTURN: THE BURNOUT DAYS TOUR w/ GATLIN at Avondale Brewing CO.

**BARON VAUGHN – THE UPSTAIRS COMEDY SERIES at the Avondale.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**JACK at The Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**GRATEFUL SHRED at Saturn.

**JOEY MCINTRE- FREEDOM TOUR – PHASE ONE at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY, APRIL 17

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**RYAN BALTHROP, ANNA HOPE & JIMMY DIXON at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FRUITION with JUSTIN CROSS at Saturn.

**IRON & WINE – LIGHT VERSE TOUR 2020 with JOBI RICCIO at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY, APRIL 18

**ANNIE DIRUSSO – BACK IN TOWN TOUR at Saturn.

**CUT TROAT FREAK SHOW at the Nick.

**EAT APEACH – AN ALLMAN BROS TRIBUTE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**PROJECT PAT at The Tab.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**DATES TO REMEMBER (AND SHARE)…

TODAY – NATIONAL FARM ANIMALS DAY!!!

APRIL 22 – EARTH DAY, OUR POWER, OUR PLANET. Unite behind renewable energy and triple the global generation of clean electricity by 2030.

APRIL 25 – NATIONAL ARBOR DAY, a national holiday that recognizes the importance of trees. Plant a tree.

APRIL 26 – INTERNATION L SEEDS DAY for advocating for patent-free seeds, organic food and farmers’ rights as well as sustainable farming.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**Author OLIVIA HALL wrote the BOOK – TRAVEL NORTH BLACK GIRL- A 3,000-Mile Journey in Search of Love, Peace and Home. This nonfiction is set during the ‘60s to the early ‘80s with a reflection on Black culture. Reading it you can hear the dialect of a mixture of African language, Southern dialect and Gullah influence from the grandmother and the relatives. This book is a legacy of a Black experience. Her grandmother raised the author and siblings, but her mother did come back into their lives. The book is about a journey of a Black woman from Kansas City wedded to a Jewish husband and living in Alaska. It addresses the complexity of race, generational trauma and powerful healing that the wilds of Alaska provide. Through humor, adventure and painful reckoning this memoir will speak to many. Olivia Hill shares her journey of mental health, literacy and being a Black woman within the creative arts to her audiences. She is the recipient of the Lorraine Hansberry award for a play titled ‘Mother Spense.’ She is a published short-story author and playwright of plays.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**NEXT SATURDAY – A LIVE TRIBUTE TO ODETTA- The Voice of the Civil Rights Movement performed by MISTY BLUES at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in the Historic Carver Theatre, 7 p.m. Join the Magic City Blues Society for an unforgettable evening for a tribute to Odetta, the iconic voice of the civil rights movement and Queen of American Folk. GINA COLEMAN will share stories about Odetta’s legacy. There will be a short Q & A session with a Meet and Greet with the performers after the performance.

AROUND TOWN…

FOR FILM LOVERS…

**NEXT SATURDAY – MATILDA is featured at the “Movies on the Mountain” by Vulcan Park & Museum as the first of a four (4) outdoor movie series. Other dates/movies include: June 21 – Monsters, Inc., August 16 – Toy Story and October 11 – Hocus-Pocus. Guests can enjoy concessions including popcorn, cotton candy, treats form local food vendors and adults can purchase wine and beer on -site. There will be a Special Appearance by V, the Vulcan Park & Museum mascot. For more info, go to: visitvulcan.com.

FOR YOUR HEALTH…

**NEXT THURSDAY – REGIONAL WELLNESS DAY 2025, 3-7 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex with Wellness Screenings offered including Breast Mammograms (FREE) for uninsured, Cervical Exam, Prostate Exam, Primary Care Referrals, Biometric Screenings – Weight,, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Cancer screening, giveaways, informative sessions, lunch and more. Register at coeinfo@uab.edu or call 205-975-0003

IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**NEXT SATURDAY – MOUNTAIN BROOK EASTER EGG ROLL, 10 a.m. at the Grassy Field by the O’Neal Library

**APRIL 26 – CITIZEN APPRECIATION DAY 2025, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at City Hall.

**MAY 1 – ENGLISH VILLAGE SPRING FLING, 5-8 p.m. with the Mountain Brook Car Club, Specials & Live Music.

**MAY 3 – MOUNTAIN BROOK ART ASSOCIATION SPRING ART SHOW, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Mountain Brook City Hall.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**JULY 18 – IRON BOWL TO STALLIONS: ALABAMA’S FOOTBALL OBSESSION.

**NOVEMBER 6 – BREWING UP HISTORY: BIRMINGHAM’S CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS SCENE.

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY…

**EDUCATION SUNDAY SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY is a Worship Center Christian Church Scholarship open to high school seniors only where (3) scholarships will be awarded. Deadline is April 18th. For more, nextgen@theworshipcentercc.org.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**KIDS & JOBS SUMMER 2025 PROGRAM PARTNER COMPONENT – Empower your business or organization to host a Kids and Jobs Intern(s) this summer. The City of Birmingham will pay for the wages of hosting interns at your site. Visit www.BhamYouthFirst,gov to submit a Program Partner application!

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS at Saturn on May 20. They have taken their indie and alternative rock roots and amplified them with a keen sense of empathy. With guitar riffs, organic rhythms and lyrical commentary, there is LIAM YORGENSEN (lead vocals, guitar) BRENDAN WHYBURN (vocals, guitar), QUINN LANE (drums), MILES REYNOLDS (keyboard, guitar) and DECLAN CHILL (bass)

COMING SOON…

**MAY 6-11 – BEETLE JUICE at the BJCC Concert Hall Stage.

**MAY 13 – SHINEDOWN “Dance, Kid, Dance Tour with special guests BEARTOOTH & MORGAN WADE at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**MAY 14 -18 – REGIONS TRADITION at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

**MAY 16 – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: BIRMINGHAM’S THEATRE HISTORY at Vulcan Park and Museum.

**MAY 18 – 4TH ANNUAL MELANIN MALA COMMUNITY YOGA Project at the East Lake Park. For more, go to: theblkyogitribe.org

**JUNE 20 – AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/ BJCC.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

