UAB, City of Birmingham Offering Health Screenings on Regional Wellness Day

Community members will have access to screenings for common health concerns such as glucose levels and blood pressure, as well as cancer screenings for age-eligible individuals. The event will provide community resources on social and economic stability, education, and other essential topics.

Available screenings include biometric screenings (blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and weight), clinical breast exams, PSA tests, fall risk assessments, vision screenings, mental health screenings and HIV tests. Individuals requiring further care can schedule follow-up appointments with health care providers on-site.

Attendees can engage with health care professionals and community organizations, participate in group workouts, learn about clinical research opportunities, and enjoy giveaways throughout the event. Lunch will also be provided while supplies last.

Regional Wellness Day will be held Thursday, April 17, from 3-7 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex located at 2337 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, Alabama, 35208. To register, click here.