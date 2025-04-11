The Negro Southern League Museum Hosts Jackie Robinson Festival 2025 on Saturday

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke Baseball’s color barrier when he made his historic Major League Baseball debut. Every year, baseball honors Jackie’s legacy by celebrating his life, values and accomplishments.

The Negro Southern League Museum is set to host Jackie Robinson Day 2025 on Saturday, April 12, in downtown Birmingham.

“Breaking Barriers and Honoring Heroes,” is the theme of this year’s celebration, and will mark the past, present, and future of baseball in America.

The family-friendly event promises a day filled with live music, poetry, line dancing, food trucks, boutique vendors, and activities for all ages. Attendees can also look forward to giveaways from Major League Baseball.

Families with children ages 4 to 10 years old can sign up for the Nike RBI Skills Camp at neighboring Regions Field led by former MLB player and Boston Red Sox World Series winning coach Ron Papa Jack Jackson, a graduate of Wenonah High school. All participants will receive exclusive access to MLB giveaways and programming including a yearly subscription to MLB TV as well as discounts on MLB merchandise.

The event will also offer a rare chance to meet legendary players from the Negro Leagues, allowing attendees to celebrate their achievements and hear their stories firsthand. Exclusive Jackie Robinson Day merchandise, designed by Voltron Printing, will be available at this event.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the Jackie Robinson Day Marketplace, curated by The Modern Green Book, which will feature local businesses and creators.

All Activities:

Live music

DJs

Line dancing

Poetry

Food trucks

Kid friendly games

Arts and crafts

Baseball activities

Shopping with local vendors at the Modern Green Book Vendor Marketplace

Luncheon for former players

Meet former players of the Negro and industrial Leagues.

Nationwide, the extensive and unified League-wide show of support has included retiring Jackie’s number throughout the Majors in 1997; dedicating April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day each year since 2004; and requesting that every player and all on-field personnel wear his No. 42 during games scheduled on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009.

More information about Jackie Robinson Day 2025, or contact the Negro Southern League Museum at (205) 581-3040.