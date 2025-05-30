2025 World Police & Fire Games is Looking for Volunteers

More than 6,400 police and fire athletes from around the globe are slated to compete in the World Police and Fire Games, which will be in Birmingham June 27-July 6. June 15 is the deadline to sign up to be a volunteer for the games.

There are 65 sports, including lacrosse, flag football, basketball, baseball and weightlifting. The opening ceremonies will be held at the BJCC arena on Friday, June 27. All events are free to attend, and organizers said they are excited to see local residents fill the volunteer slots.

“Think about every day how the first responders put their lives on the line to serve and protect us, and this is an opportunity for you to give back to them,’’ said Crystal Ash, volunteer manager with the World Police and Fire Games.

Different opportunities are available, including registration, competition assistant, athlete check-in, timers/counters, results runners, medals, set up and tear down, and more.

A majority of the volunteer slots are in Birmingham, but other slots are in Jefferson, Shelby and Talladega counties. There are no remote positions. Some positions, such as registration, check-in, score keepers, etc., are available for those who cannot stand for long periods of time. Groups and clubs are encouraged to register, too.

“We can definitely work to schedule volunteer slots near a person’s home or workplace,” Ash said. “For example, we have events at the Birmingham CrossPlex, the BJCC, the Lyric Theatre and the Alabama Theatre in downtown Birmingham, the Hoover Met, Boutwell Auditorium, City Walk, the Birmingham Zoo, Barber Motorsports, the Rotary Trail, Rickwood Field, Oak Mountain State Park, Vestavia Bowl, Samford University, George Ward Park, the Bent Brook Golf Course in Bessemer, the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course, Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham, Bill Noble Park in Gardendale, and Railroad Park, just to name a few.’’

Most shifts are three to five hours long, and volunteers must work a minimum of four shifts. Also, all volunteers must have transportation to and from shift locations. Volunteers are subject to a background check. Applicants must be 16 years old by June 1, 2025 to volunteer.

Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, which must be worn during their shift. Lunch will be provided during day shifts.

Ash said that by volunteering, people will get to:

Connect with diverse communities and showcase Birmingham’s hospitality on a global stage.

Meet public safety professionals, international visitors, and fellow volunteers from around the world.

Create lasting memories for participants and spectators.

And experience different cultures and traditions firsthand while representing Birmingham.

Individuals should visit https://bhm2025.com/become-a-volunteer/ to sign up and get started. Questions? Send emails to Volunteer@BHM2025.com. For more information about the Police and Fire World Games, please visit www.bhm2025.com.