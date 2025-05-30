Residents Have Their Say at Birmingham’s Civil Rights Crossroads Launch

birminghamal.gov

Birmingham recently celebrated a major milestone with the public launch of the Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads project.

Hosted at Pepper Place as part of the national Celebrate Trails Day movement organized by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, the event spotlighted how trails can connect communities to history, opportunity, and healthier futures.

While trails across the country were celebrated, Birmingham’s activation centered around one transformational effort: the Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads — a project led by Dynamic Civil Solutions in partnership with the City of Birmingham’s Department of Transportation (BDOT).

The Crossroads project will develop a 3.16-mile network of multi-use paths, bike lanes, sidewalks, and mobility hubs​…to connect residents and visitors to Birmingham’s historic Civil Rights landmarks and downtown districts.Trails make it easier for people of all abilities to safely get outdoors and move through their communities — whether by foot, bike, or assisted mobility.

These essential outdoor spaces bring powerful economic opportunity to communities big, small, and in between; create healthier, safer, and more vibrant places; and provide ways for us to connect and add more joy to our everyday lives — values that the Crossroads project is designed to deliver for Birmingham.

A Day of Meaningful Engagement

The kickoff event invited the public to engage directly with the Crossroads vision. Informational booths displayed maps, trail concepts, and feedback opportunities​. Staff and volunteers in Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads shirts spoke with attendees about how the trail network will reconnect neighborhoods like Smithfield and Graymont through safe, modern transportation options.

Throughout the morning, attendees also heard reflections on what the project means for Birmingham’s future. Mayor Randall Woodfin shared:”This project is about linking our past to our future — making sure that Birmingham’s story is accessible, walkable, and unforgettable.”

Christina Argo, Deputy Director, Strategic Projects, City of Birmingham Department of Transportation added:”The Crossroads project is more than a set of infrastructure improvements — it’s an opportunity to reshape how people experience the city, its history, and each other.”The morning concluded with a vibrant community bike ride through downtown Birmingham, symbolizing the future accessibility and vibrancy that the Crossroads project will foster.

By hosting Celebrate Trails Day here in Birmingham, the city reinforced the growing recognition that trails are powerful engines for wellness, economic growth, and community storytelling. The Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads project stands as a living example — showing how trails can strengthen neighborhoods, honor historic legacies, and create vibrant spaces for future generations.

The Path Forward

As planning and construction move forward, the Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads will not just create pathways — it will create connection points between Birmingham’s iconic Civil Rights history and its bright future. Saturday’s public engagement made one thing clear: the community is ready to Walk the Path and Honor the Past — together.

Get Involved: Help Shape the Crossroads Trail! The Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads project is taking shape — and your voice is essential to bringing it to life. Take our quick survey to share your ideas and help us create a connected, walkable, and bikeable future for our city. Learn more and get involved at: www.bhmcrossroads.com

