4 Legends Bring Soul, Power and Lasting Memories to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena

Story and Photographs by Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

Birmingham was treated to an evening of soul, power, and unforgettable R&B music on Saturday as the Queens Tour led by legends Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle, and Chaka Khan rolled into town and lit up the BJCC’s Legacy Arena with timeless voices and classic hits.

Fans packed the sold-out venue, many dressed in their finest, to witness four of the most respected women in music bring her own style and energy, offering the audience a night filled with emotion, celebration, and lasting memories.

Gladys Knight performed fan favorites like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” touching hearts with her smooth, soulful voice. Stephanie Mills followed with her powerful vocals and heartfelt songs, including “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” reminding the crowd why she remains a beloved figure in R&B.

The evening reached a new high when Patti LaBelle took the stage in a stunning multi-colored gown, delivering stirring renditions of “If Only You Knew” and “Lady Marmalade.” The energy soared as Chaka Khan closed out the show with high-powered performances of her iconic hits “Ain’t Nobody” and “I’m Every Woman.”

The concert was a true celebration of Black women in music and a proud moment for Birmingham. The Queens Tour: 4 Legends. 1 Stage, presented by the Black Promoters Collective, proved once again why these women are true music icons — and why their music continues to inspire generations.

