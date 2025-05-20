Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR) to Host Annual 15th Conference on Thursday

buildingalabama.biz

The Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR) Conference will return for its 15th annual event on Thursday, May 22 at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Themed “Aligning for Impact — Advancing Equity and Growth in the South,” the BAR Conference will focus on leveraging resources and partnerships to drive economic and community development across Alabama. The conference agenda will feature dynamic speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and empower attendees to drive positive change in Alabama and beyond. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions on topics such as economic development, affordable housing, and financial literacy.

“This conference, as it always does, touches on key themes related to community economic development,” says Bob Dickerson, executive director of Building Alabama Reinvestment and board chair of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). “From affordable housing and the infrastructure necessary to support it to business ownership and its connection to community well-being, the BAR Annual Meeting promises to be engaging and informative.”

Speakers at the 2025 BAR Conference will include leaders & experts from the banking industry, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and community advocacy groups. Featured guest speakers include Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, City of Birmingham; Councilor Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Council President; Alabama State Senator Linda Coleman-Madison; Alabama State Representative Rolanda Hollis; Bob Dickerson, executive director of Building Alabama Reinvestment and board chair of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC); Steve Glaude, president and CEO of The Coalition; Kiyadh M. Burt, director of policy at Hope Policy Institute; Mary Ellen Judah, executive director/CEO of Neighborhood Concepts,Inc.; Dr. Carlos Alemán, CEO, Hispanic and Immigrant Center of Alabama (HICA); Ed Gorman, managing director of the National Community Reinvestment Community (NCRC) Housing Rehab Fund; and many more.

This year’s conference sponsors include First Horizon Bank, Regions Bank, Renasant Bank, Wells Fargo, Valley Bank, J P Morgan Chase, South State Bank, Cadence Bank, Trustmark, Foundation Capital, Birmingham Business Resource Center, and the A.G. Gaston Business Institute.

Registration for the BAR Conference is now open at www.buildingalabama.biz.

Registration for the BAR Conference is now open. Interested individuals can register online at www.buildingalabama.biz. The Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR) Conference is an annual event that brings together community leaders and bankers to discuss important issues and develop strategies for improving underserved communities and serving low- to moderate-income families.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

