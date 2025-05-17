Alabama Power Retiree Vivian Cunningham Receives Master’s Degree at 82

If a 78-year-old earning her bachelor’s degree from Samford University made for an uplifting story, imagine the jubilation now that Vivian Cunningham has added a master’s at age 82.

Such was the scene May 3 when Cunningham, an Alabama Power retiree, three-time great-grandmother and self-labeled go-getter, received her Master of Studies in Law from Samford’s Cumberland School of Law.

“I felt like I was just as young as the other students,” she joked.

Samford President Beck A. Taylor heralded Cunningham for embodying an “emphasis on lifelong learning, perhaps like no other person in the Samford family.”

Upon completing her liberal studies undergraduate degree in 2021, Cunningham’s story fueled appearances on national news shows. This sparked an outpouring of cards and messages from people inspired by a then-septuagenarian finishing college after decades working as a seamstress, custodian and mail-room manager.

“I’m so glad I made an impact on somebody’s life,” she said. “This must have been my destiny to inspire people.”

Along with establishing the Vivian Cunningham Leadership Scholarship four years ago, Samford offered to cover tuition and fees if she pursued a master’s degree. Having some experience as a paralegal, Cunningham chose to attend law school for her graduate studies.

“I just wanted to keep learning. I’m not one who wants to just stay at home,” she said. “Samford has been good to me.”

Along the way, Cunningham found encouragement from “Keep on Pushing,” the 1964 R&B ditty by Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions.

“I played that song all the time, because I knew that I was going to keep on pushing,” she said. “If a class ever had me frustrated, I’d listen to Curtis Mayfield. Just keep on pushing, Viv. Just keep on pushing.”

The master’s coursework was handled via Samford Online. From her home desk, Cunningham studied legal writing, business law principles and policy implications. “What I like about the teachers is that they’ll give you a chance to get your work in, especially if you’re having a problem understanding,” she said. “They’ll work with you. They’re concerned about you. They care about you – it’s just a different atmosphere. I love my teachers.”

Navigating the technology wasn’t too tricky, thanks to Cunningham’s son Donald helping her record videos for class, and her daughter Tarra Barnes occasionally troubleshooting the home Wi-Fi. Both of Cunningham’s adult children were part of a large family contingent who attended the law school graduation.

“Four years ago, I was incredibly excited when my mother earned her bachelor’s degree,” Barnes said. “But watching her determination and hard work — and seeing her push through the late nights to reach this next level — has deepened my pride in a profound way. It’s truly inspiring to see someone you love accomplish such a challenging and meaningful goal. Graduation weekend was one I’ll always treasure.”

As the crowd inside the Pete Hanna Center cheered, Donald grew particularly emotional, having survived a life-threatening medical emergency two weeks earlier.

“When she received a standing ovation from the audience, it meant so much, because she is such a special person,” Donald said. “It is truly a miracle that I was able to see my mom celebrate her big day. God kept me here to spread His word and blessed me to attend my mom’s graduation.”

Also on hand at graduation was the woman credited with instilling Vivian Cunningham’s work ethic, her 100-year-old mother. “I feel a lot of pride,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham characterized the buzz around her 2021 graduation as something “from a movie.” Now, she delivered the sequel.

“God has gotten me through this journey,” Cunningham said. “I prayed a lot of nights, ‘Lord, let me please write this paper.’ For something like this, you really must have faith for all these years. Whenever I thought I might quit because it got a little hard, God would say, ‘You better get back up and go do what you’ve got to do.’”

Barnes said her mother’s perseverance stands out the most, as she courageously returned to school late in life, while setting an example that learning never ceases.

“She’s intelligent, driven and deeply caring, and I feel truly lucky and proud to call her my mother,” said Barnes, who thanked Samford for its generosity and support. “From the resources offered to the encouragement from faculty and staff, Samford University created an environment where she could thrive and succeed. Without that foundation, this proud moment would not have become a reality.”

This story originally appeared on the Samford University website.