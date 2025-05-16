May 15, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/15/2025

Data Science Lead Associate

Protective Life Insurance Company, Birmingham, AL. Data Science Lead Associate. *Fully Remote*. Play a pivotal role in shaping direction of data science efforts, overseeing project execution, & collaborating w/ cross-functional teams to deliver impactful solutions. Collaborate w/ executives & stakeholders to align data science initiatives w/ business goals. Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Data Science or rltd field & 6 yrs of rltd work exp. Must have expertise in advanced analytics, statistical modeling & machine learning. Strong programming skills in languages such as Python or R. Strong understanding of life insurance industry or similar business domain. Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions. Apply online at: https://jobs.lever.co/protective/f8ba109e-fdaf-4635-beaf-543e1360467a

BT5/15/2025

Financial Analyst

PW Management Co., Inc. seeks Financial Analyst for employment in Birmingham, AL.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in finance or mathematical finance with an emphasis on quantitative analysis, including one or more courses in both statistics and accounting, as was confirmed by a college or university transcript. Verification of coursework in Regression Analysis, Correlation Matrix, and Standard Deviation at a college or university; and

Achieve a score of at least 80 % on Intermediate level of Microsoft Office 365 version of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel as reported by an independent testing service.

Qualified applicants will take the tests at the offices of Porter White & Company, 1927 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

Duties:

Research, analyze, and make recommendations on composition of client investment portfolios.

Perform investment research and analysis as basis for advising on investment portfolio asset allocations.

Prepare investment and financial plans for clients; prepare educational materials for clients.

Perform business valuations utilizing comparable transaction analysis, comparable company analysis, discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis and other valuation methodologies; and

Prepare financial models using Excel demonstrating potential financial performance of projects and businesses.

Send letter of interest and CV to: James White jim@pwco.com

BT5/15/2025

Software Engineer

Regions Bank seeks a Software Engineer in Birmingham, AL to serve as a member of tech enterpr notif delivery team resp for oversee app dev, modif, & maint of apps. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CIS, CE, EE, or closely rltd fld + 7 yrs exp in rltd computer occup. Telecommut is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT5/15/2025

Fitness Coach

Spartan Fitness, LLC (DBA Spartan Fitness MMA), seeks to hire a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Coach w/ BS in Physical Education (or fgn eqv) & Black Belt Cert. Candidate will teach group/private Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes, covering physical skills (self-defense) and mental skills (ethics, values, respect, discipline) for all ages; work w/ athletes to enhance skills/track progress; explain techniques, rules, strategies; prepare athletes for competitions, handling mental and physical training; manage student records (attendance, grades, discipline); provide admin support. Travel to GA, MS, LA, TN, FL, KY, TX, MT, NV, OR & WA 1-2x/month to accompany students on tournaments. Salary: $39,000/yr. Mail CV to Christopher Conolley, at 179 State Farm Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35209

BT5/15/2025

Dog Park Attendant Part time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT5/15/2025

University of Montevallo

Asst Coach, Acrobatics & Tumbling

Asst Coach, Men’s Basketball Asst Coach, Swimming Asst Coach, Tennis Asst Coach, Women’s Lacrosse

Payroll Technician

Summer College Resident Advisor Summer College Residence Hall Director Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an EO Institution

BT5/15/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-901065

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BOBBY L. WALKER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Northern 42 feet of Lot 3, in Block 1, according to the survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 7 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016085165 as follows: N 42 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 1 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-025-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901116

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID F. LEE; O.M.C., INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 44 and 45, in Block 9, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 14, Page 3, except that part of Lot 45 which was sold off in deed recorded in Volume 3528, Page 283, in the Office aforesaid, and said excepted part being more fully described as follows: Beginning at the SE corner of Lot 45, and run thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of said Lot 45, 119.67 feet to the Southerly line (margin) of an alley running East and West through said Block 9; thence in a Westerly direction an angle to the left 95 degrees 19 minutes along the Southerly line of said alley for a distance of 6 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and in a straight line to point of beginning, being a triangular strip off the Easterly side of said Lot 45, fronting 6 feet on said alley and extending Southerly to naught at the Southeast corner of said lot.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2017118382 as follows: BEG 60 FT E OF NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DR & 20TH ST N THENCE N-120.7 FT E-100 FT S-128S FT W-81.5 FT TO P O B BEING LOT 44 & PART OF 45 FT BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901119

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DL MORTGAGE CORPORATION; ESTATE OF ROBERT LEE CRAWFORD; SEARCY JEAN CRAWFORD; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, in Block 10, according to the survey of Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111383 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 10 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY CO 6TH ADD TO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901360.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NIKI ANISSA BRAGGS and ANDRE F. BRAGGS, as heirs of CLERO AND MARY BRAGGS a/k/a CLERO AND MARY BRAGG; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLERO BRAGGS a/k/a CLERO BRAGG; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY BRAGGS a/k/a MARY BRAGG; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 428 12th Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-017-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 39, according to the Survey of Fountain Heights, property of C. J. McCary, Trustee, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 79, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017106683 as follows: LOT 39 C J MCCARY SUB)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901433.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JEFFERY T. RUSSELL a/k/a JEFF RUSSELL; HARTFORD UNDERWRITERS INSURANCE COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 717 11th Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-021-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Spaulding, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 261 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion of subject property conveyed to the State of Alabama in Volume 6823, page 228, Volume 6823, page 294 and Volume 6823, page 293, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 201512300118799 as follows: P O B 200 FT W OF THE S W INTER OF 7TH ST & W 11TH CT TH W 50 FT ALG W 11TH CT TH S 165S FT TO I-59 TH S E 51S FT ALG I-59 TH N 173S FT TO P O B BEING LOT 5 BLK 12 SPAULDING SECT 27 TWSP 17 S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901356.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEVETTE CRANE; ALABAMA POWER COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 216 11th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-34-1-002-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 13 and 14, Block 12, according to Dr. J.R. Smith’s Addition to Birmingham called (North) Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham, Division) Less and except that portion of Subject Property conveyed to the City of Birmingham by deed recorded in Volume 1238, page 588, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074305 as follows: LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 12 SMITHFIELD (NORTH))

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901362.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEVE LICHTER; ANTHONY G. MCCURDY; SANDRA E. MCCURDY; NATIONAL LOAN INVESTORS L.P.; UNITED PROPERTY INVESTORS, LTD.; MAZER APPLIANCE, INC. f/k/a MAZER’S DISCOUNT HOME CENTER, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1809 19th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-005-028.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, according to the W. J. Vann Survey of Bellevue, as recorded in Volume 74, Page 362, record of deeds, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095424 as follows: LOT 12 W J VANN BELLEVUE SEC 23 TP 17 R 3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901355.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF R. CARMON JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 802 40th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-009.000

Legal Description: Lot 1A East Birmingham Resurvey Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 6, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106776 as follows: LOT 1 A BLK 6 EAST BHAM RESUR LOTS 1 THRU 4 BLK 6)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901357.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EARLEAN MERKERSON a/k/a EARLENE MERKERSON and unknown heirs of EARLENE MERKERSON; ANGENETTE WHITTAKER a/k/a ANGENETTE WHITAKER, OLIVER MERKERSON, III, and CAROLYN M. JACKSON a/k/a CAROLYN M. MERKERSON, as heirs of EARLENE MERKERSON; VIKING INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 100 15th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-1-017-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 7 in Block 11, according to the survey of Melville Court, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074297 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 11 MELVILLE COURT)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901361.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE LAWRENCE HENDERSON and RILEY HENDERSON, III, as heirs of WILLIE HENDERSON and AMIE HENDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIE HENDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMIE HENDERSON; C M R REALTY COMPANY, INC.; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1127 4th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-024-003.000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lot 1, in Block 6, according to the Survey of McDaniel Property as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095417 as follows: N 50 FT OF LOT 1 BLK 6 MCDANIELS SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901432.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK KELLEY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH KELLEY; GARFIELD FAULK; ASHLEY JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 405 12th Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-3-013-002.000

Legal Description: The North 80 feet of Lot 2, Block 6, according to the survey of Spaulding, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 261, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097415 as follows: N 80 FT LOT 2 BLK 6 SPAULDING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT5/15/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Center Place Area Water Main Replace p.04112 Center St, 1st Pl W, 1st St W, Center Pl W, 37th Ave W, and 39th Ave W for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT5/15/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealocating, Inc (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Lewis Park for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Birmingham Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, AL (Architect).

Southeastern Sealcoating

(contractor)

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

(Business Address)

BT5/15/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Emergency Department Triage Expansion at Highlands 3rd Floor at 1201 11th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Ave, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT5/15/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that B & B Roofing, Inc , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Waterproofing Repairs) of Birmingham Museum of Art for the City of Birmingham and City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects.

B & B Roofing, Inc.

PO Box 457, Saginaw, AL 35137

BT5/15/2025

Notice of Completion

May 7, 2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC, K & L Group, LLC, and Marcus Services & Solutions LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College on the Shelby Campus in Hoover, AL for the Room 104 in the Math Science Building H and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT5/15/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Sheridan Heights Community Center at 3501 Faro Drive Montgomery, AL 36106 for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Montgomery, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

BT5/15/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Darren Kruty on behalf of the Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Health System, Sr. Assoc. Vice President, UAB Hospital, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and cc’d to nthompson@p ooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and one flash drive to be delivered within 24 hours.

CEH CHILLED WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes connecting to the existing UAB CH/CHR lines in the penthouse to replace the existing MOB chillers, replacing an existing air handler, and removal of abandoned roof mounted equipment. The project will be performed in an occupied building at Callahan Eye Hospital. All shutdowns must be coordinated accordingly with CEH and UAB. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors and Mechanical Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar projects in an operating Hospital, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Callahan Eye Hospital is located at 1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor and Mechanical Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC

1827 1ST AVE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

nthompson@pooleandcompany.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 2:00pm local time at the Callahan Eye Hospital, 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after the day and time listed above will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for pre-qualified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the Callahan Eye Hospital, 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST.

BT5/15/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 16, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Clean Linen Renovation to Support ED Expansion

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225027

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the construction of a new clean linen storage room and reconfiguration of an existing materials management space on the 3rd floor of the UAB North Pavilion building. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the new construction. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 16, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 23, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 23, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 10, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 28, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/15/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 48-25 “HVAC PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES FOR ESD”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 05/12/025 for “HVAC PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES FOR ESD”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Joy McDowell.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 10:00 AM (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse or by TEAMS. The meeting information is contained in the bid

BT5/15/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Friday, May 23, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Wing 7th Floor Reading Rooms

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H235012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation for two new reading rooms, a portable imaging room, and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $300,000-$500,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 23, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 28, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 19, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/15/2025

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM STORAGE TANKS OVERFLOW IMPROVEMENTS

BWWB Project Number P.04562

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Contact: Matt Rocksvold, Sr. Engineer

Email: matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org

Office: 3600 1st Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office Phone: 205-215-7391

Mandatory Pre-bid Conference: 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Bids Due Date: No later than 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Late BIDS will be rejected.

The Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department seeks bids for the project named above and described below. Sealed bids shall be delivered to the BWW Engineering Department by June 5th, 2025, at 10 a.m., at which point they shall be opened and read publicly. No late bids will be accepted.

The Water Distribution System Storage Tanks Overflow Improvements project covers improvements on up to fifty-one storage tanks. This project includes, but is not limited to, the following scope of work:

Introducing air gaps in overflow lines and installation of stainless-steel screens. Installation of slip-on or insert duckbill valves, and cast-in-place manholes on the overflow lines.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after Monday May 5th, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held on the main campus at 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the Pre-bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-bid Conference is to present the conditions of the project sites, raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents, and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Following the Pre-bid Conference, prospective bidders shall also attend pre-arranged sample worksite visits for better understanding of the scope of work.

Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions will be taken until COB Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Prospective bidders shall email the questions to Matt Rocksvold @ Matthew.rocksvold@bwwb.org. Any Addenda will be issued to all parties by COB Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

BT5/15/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Facilities Director, Stan Cordrey on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital at UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Facilities Director, scordrey@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB UNIT PRICE LABOR AND TIME AND MATERIALS CONTRACT

For The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama for The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama Hospital (“Owner”)

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: 250776

SCOPE OF WORK:

From time to time the Owner needs general contractors and construction trade labor to perform small, emergency, or special circumstances construction projects. Time being of the essence, the amount, type, and duration of labor required varies from project to project, and from trade to trade, and therefore the Owner is requesting annualized unit price trade labor rates from contractors using experienced employees or experienced subcontractors to provide this supplemental labor on an hourly basis.

Work may include interior renovations and maintenance including demolition, general construction, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection, and electrical work, maintenance, and modular furniture modifications. Work will be performed within the operating hospital facility using appropriate levels of infection control measures and the contractor should have experience with the implementation and maintenance of infection and dust control measures and interim life safety measures in a hospital environment as well as experience in performing construction in an operating facility.

BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Bidders (general contracting, electrical, flooring, resinous flooring, painting, asbestos abatement, plumbing and HVAC) interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the bidder’s current Alabama General Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process for the contract they are bidding on and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective bidder’s pre-qualification package must be received by the Owner’s Facilities Director no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 30, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented bidders only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the project for which they are submitting a bid. Each prospective bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about June 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project specifications may be examined at the following location:

UAB :

UAB Health System Facilities

Daniel Building 8th floor

15 20th Street South

Birmingham Alabama 35233

JVann Martin, MBA

Vice President 205-975-0069

jvmartin@uabmc.edu

Architect :

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Alicia Pughsley, AIA

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at Construct Connect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-4, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 2024 (by Act 2021-485). The Bid Date is June 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project/trade being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Stan Cordrey, Facilities Manager, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 24, 2025 will be returned unopened.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on June 10, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Large Conference Room, UAB Health System Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on the 8th floor. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT5/15/2025

Invitation for General Contractor Services Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for General Contractor Services for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #25-014 for General Contractor Services will need to be delivered on Thursday, June 5, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. local time to Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 115, in Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

GWH 100

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Email: purchasing@jeffersonstate.edu

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the contact information or location listed above.

BT5/15/2025

2025 Solicitation for BPI-Certified Quality Control Inspectors (QCI)

The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama (CAANEAL) is seeking BPI-certified Quality Control Inspector (QCI) Contractors to conduct Weatherization Energy Audit Assessments and Final Inspections for its Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) across Blount, Cherokee, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, and St. Clair Counties.

Scope of Work

Qualified contractors will enter into a 12-month agreement with CAANEAL, beginning June 1, 2025, with compensation based on a fixed, negotiated rate per assessment and final inspection.

Contractors must:

Complete assessments and inspections within agreed-upon timeframes.

Provide their own testing equipment, tools, and transportation.

Plan, schedule, coordinate, and ensure efficient completion of all services.

Submit documentation of liability insurance and business licenses for themselves and any subcontractors.

Final Inspection Responsibilities

Verify completion of work orders issued by CAANEAL, ensuring they meet the required standards.

Document and photograph all weatherization measures performed on each dwelling.

Report findings to CAANEAL promptly.

Conduct air leakage tests using the Blower Door Air Tightness system.

Measure building volume, air tightness levels, ventilation rates, and Blower Door target rates in accordance with ASHRAE standards.

Test CO levels and drafting effectiveness of gas-fired appliances.

Use infrared equipment to inspect insulation quality in dense-packed walls.

How to Apply

Interested contractors must request an interview by May 30, 2025. Requests can be submitted via: Phone: 256.638.4430 ext. 184

Email: tyesha@caaneal.org

Mail: CAANEAL WX Program, 900 38th St. N, Birmingham, AL 35222, Attn: Tyesha Ray Make a difference in energy efficiency—apply today!

BT5/15/2025

2025 Solicitation for Weatherization Contractors

The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Inc. is accepting bids from qualified

contractors for home weatherization projects in Blount, Cherokee, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties.

Requirements:

Must provide contact details (name, mailing address, email, phone)

Must have valid Liability Insurance ($1M coverage), Workmen’s Compensation Insurance, Unlimited Homebuilder License, and State Business License, Certified Lead Renovator’s certificates and Lead Renovation Firm Status

BPI Home Energy Professional Retrofit Installer Technician and Combustion Safety Certificates OR proof of 3+ years of weatherization experience in the last five years

Must own or have access to weatherization tools and equipment and be proficient in their use

Must possess HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Vendor, and Electrical licenses or provide the license of a certified subcontractor

How to Apply

Interested contractors must request an interview by May 30, 2025. Requests can be submitted via: Phone: 256.638.4430 ext. 184

Email: tyesha@caaneal.org

Mail: CAANEAL WX Program, 900 38th St. N, Birmingham, AL 35222, Attn: Tyesha Ray Make a difference in energy efficiency—apply today!

BT5/15/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

FORM 854 FILE Number: A1312417

Branch Towers VI, LLC is proposing to construct a 275’ Self-Support Tower located 41 Yards North of Jolley Road & 642 Yards East of Bluff Ridge Road, Bessemer, AL, Jefferson County, 35022. Per FAA regulations, this tower is required to be lit.

Interested persons may review the pending application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number listed above. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communications Commission strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online. Instructions for making such filings can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest

Interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy can submit to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554

BT5/15/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

______________________________________________________________________________

ENSLEY COMMUNITY PHASE 2

Project Number(s): P.03904

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

__________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 819754320#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #2 which includes (1) Pineview Rd / Court M Ensley (P.04355); (2) Ensley Community Phase 2 (P.03904); and (3) Ensley Community Phase 5 (P.04019) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

** WIFIA Set #2 Bid Total will be read at 10:00 am. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 5,420’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 142 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along 41st Street Ensley; 42nd Street Ensley; 43rd Street Ensley; 44th Street Ensley; and Avenue “Q” Ensley located in the Ensley Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (immediately after the Pineview Road / Court M Ensley Pre-Bid Conference), in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

BT5/15/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

______________________________________________________________________________

ENSLEY COMMUNITY PHASE 5

Project Number(s): P.04019

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

__________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 819754320#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #2 which includes (1) Pineview Rd / Court M Ensley (P.04355); (2) Ensley Community Phase 2 (P.03904); and (3) Ensley Community Phase 5 (P.04019) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

** WIFIA Set #2 Bid Total will be read at 10:00 am. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 1,890’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 1,320’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 700’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 128 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Court “S” Ensley; 43rd Street Ensley; Bessemer Road; Terrace “S” Ensley; 48th Street Ensley; 48th Place Ensley; and 49th Street Ensley located in the Ensley Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (immediately after the Ensley Community Phase 2 Pre-Bid Conference), in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

BT5/15/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

______________________________________________________________________________

PINEVIEW ROAD / COURT M ENSLEY

Project Number(s): P.04355

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

__________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 . The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via Microsoft Teams conference call [Number: 1-205-547-9028 / Conference ID: 819754320#]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #2 which includes (1) Pineview Rd / Court M Ensley (P.04355); (2) Ensley Community Phase 2 (P.03904); and (3) Ensley Community Phase 5 (P.04019) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

** WIFIA Set #2 Bid Total will be read at 10:00 am. local time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 3,100’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 600’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 80 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Avenue K; Meadow Lane; Pineview Road; and Court M located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in person in the Meter Department Conference Room , 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference . The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment . The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements . The Certification must be completed in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder should maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive . Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER , a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

Sidney H. May, P.E., LLC

600 20th Street North

Suite 407

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Primary Contact:

Ms. Sidney H. May, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 915-3937

E-mail: info@sidneymaype.com

BT5/15/2025

