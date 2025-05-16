Kimberly L. Jackson named President and CEO of Women’s Foundation of Alabama

wfaalabama.org

Kimberly L. Jackson, an Alabama Power executive, has been named President and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Alabama effective June 16. Jackson replaces Melanie R. Bridgeforth, who stepped down in February.

WFA is the state’s leading voice and philanthropic engine for women’s economic advancement, and has become a statewide force leveraging research, public policy, and strategic grantmaking to build and sustain women’s issues.

Jackson most recently served as Government and Community Relations Manager for the Birmingham Division of Alabama Power Company, where she led civic and community partnerships across Jefferson, Shelby, and St. Clair counties.

“Alabama is home—and this mission is vital to Alabama,” said Jackson. “As a daughter of this state, I know the strength of our communities — and the barriers women still face even amidst great progress. We have an opportunity to continue shaping policy, influencing philanthropy, and delivering economic strategies that reach women where they are. I’m ready to get to work — partnering with communities, investing in solutions, and making sure progress isn’t just promised, but felt across the entire state of Alabama.”

Jackson, who has held key leadership roles in economic development and currently serves as Board Chair of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate leadership, strategic community investment, and nonprofit board governance to WFA.

Elizabeth Goodrich, Board Chair of the WFA, said Jackson’s selection means WFA has found the right leader “to carry forward our mission of impacting the world around us by accelerating economic opportunity for women. This search was led by our Board with care and discernment, and we are confident that Kimberly’s results-driven leadership will strengthen our statewide impact in both proven and innovative ways.”

Jackson steps into Women’s Foundation of Alabama leadership at a pivotal moment. With a 2027 goal to move 10,000 women into the workforce and onto pathways of economic mobility, the Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to advance opportunity in Alabama.

For more visit: https://wfalabama.org/

