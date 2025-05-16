Jeffco Child Development Council, Inc. to Host Inaugural Sneaker Ball on Saturday

The Birmingham Times

The Jefferson County Child Development Council, Inc. (JCCDC) will host its inaugural Head Start inspired Sneaker Ball on Saturday, May 17 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Woodrow Hall, 5504 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL, 35212.

Established in 1965, Head Start has served as a pioneering institution aimed at helping low-income children achieve tremendous strides while promoting their overall early childhood development.

JCCDC has been a Head Start/Early Head Start partner since 1984; offering a program design that allows for more individualized care and more opportunities for identification of children who have special needs.

The Sneaker Ball will celebrate the inclusion of children with disabilities and promote their inclusion in early childhood education. It is essential to know that this inclusive approach not only enhances the educational environment for all children but also promotes the principle that all children, regardless of their background or abilities, deserve quality education.

Head Start’s focus on providing comprehensive services such as nutrition, health and dental services, and family engagement compliments its educational goals, making it a holistic early childhood program.

Head Start advocates for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), which allows exceptional children to be recognized as bright stars in the JCCDC Head Start program.

If you have any questions or wish to discuss this invitation further, please contact Wanda Heard, Public Relations Consultant, at (205) 492-7803 or Sharnell1983@gmail.com.

