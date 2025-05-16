Magic City Sips Evolves Into a Yearlong Initiative to ‘Savor the Magic Eat, Drink, Local’

The City of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity will again host its Magic City Sips initiative to celebrate and highlight area restaurants and bars. This year, the program expands into Magic City Sips: Savor the Magic Eat, Drink, Local, a bigger and bolder celebration of Birmingham’s thriving hospitality scene.

No longer just about happy hour, this initiative now highlights all bars and restaurants in Birmingham all year long, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience the city’s diverse culinary and nightlife offerings. The campaign will culminate in the highly anticipated Sippy Cup Awards in November, where the best of the best will be crowned.

“Magic City Sips 2025 is more than just a promotion–it’s a movement,” said Cornell Wesley, director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity. “It’s an invitation to explore new flavors, discover hidden gems, and raise a glass to the hardworking bartenders, chefs, and restaurant owners who make Birmingham a top-tier food and drink destination.”

SIPS will be a passport to the best experiences the city has to offer, whether it’s indulging in a craft cocktail, savoring a chef-inspired dish, or finding a new favorite local spot.

SIPS 2025 will consist of three major components:

A robust social media and digital marketing campaign to showcase participating venues and amplify their reach.

Curated event activations designed to engage partners and potential partners as well as patrons through immersive experiences.

Strategic partnership engagement to ensure the program’s sustainability and drive a lasting economic impact.

From rooftop bars to cozy neighborhood eateries, Magic City Sips 2025 is set to turn the spotlight on Birmingham’s culinary excellence. Don’t miss your chance to sip, savor, and celebrate all season long!

For businesses who would like to participate, or for patrons who want more info, please go to www.magiccitysips.com

About the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity:

The Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO) is committed to fostering economic growth, supporting innovation, and enhancing the quality of life for Birmingham’s residents through strategic initiatives and collaborations.