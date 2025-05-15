Marc Raby Owns One of Alabama’s Few Black Theatres. Why He Relocated to Downtown Birmingham

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Marc Raby, director, actor, writer and theater owner, is ready for an encore.

He’s relocated his Encore Theatre and Gallery to downtown Birmingham at 1604 2nd Avenue North from the Roebuck location in East Birmingham as cultural arts nationwide are under attack.

“For Birmingham, and communities like it, it’s not just important, it’s essential to have theater that centers the African American experience,” Raby told The Birmingham Times. “In a political climate where funding is being slashed and cultural voices are being sidelined, Encore is purposed to remind everyone that our stories matter.”

Raby knows the challenges a small theater that centers on the African American experience can face but said he’s appreciative of “the mighty circle of allies, people of all backgrounds, who know that neither art nor inclusion isn’t a threat, it’s the foundation of building and sustaining stronger community.”

Known as the “The Little Theatre With A Lot Of Soul”, the Encore, currently is already gearing up for a robust summer season kicking off May 22–23 with an elevated staged reading of The Teachers’ Lounge, a new dramedy exploring the lives, struggles, and joys of Black educators in the South.

Raby calls it more than a play “it’s a celebration and a call to community,” he said. Each evening includes a full reading of The Teachers’ Lounge; complimentary hors d’oeuvres; and a birthday celebration for Encore’s Artistic Director. All tickets are donation-based. Reserve seats at: encorebham.ludus.com

Then there’s the July theatre camp where young creatives get to explore acting, music, and movement in a supportive, high-energy environment.

Meanwhile the theatre is also casting now for Umoja, a new production centered on unity and cultural identity with a cast committed to storytelling that uplifts and connects.

Birmingham’s District Theatre

The new venue will house a 99-seat theater and a separate cabaret space. “We are making a bit up a downsize,” he said. “Our previous space was roughly 12,000 square feet and we are making the shift to a more intimate venue that is somewhat a fraction of that.”

Encore’s relocation also comes during a small burst of revitalization for Birmingham’s Theatre District and the downtown area’s well-known theater venues.

The historic Carver Theatre, which closed for renovations in 2017, reopened its performance hall and lobby in 2022. In August, the Carver reopened the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame Museum and Jazz Hall Radio Station. Last summer, the music hall hosted a grand reopening celebration. Dubbed “A Cool Jazz Afternoon,” the party also marked a commemorative occasion – iconic bassist Ron Carter’s induction into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame. In October, the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame restarted Saturday Jazz Greats, its longtime tuition-free music education program.

In November, Terrific New Theatre reopened in a historic building at 2112 Fifth Ave. North after a $2.3 million renovation.

“Being downtown allows the Encore to be more accessible to our city’s communities,” Raby said. “We are not so far from majority of the neighborhoods. Our hope is to see our regulars return, new show goers, and just a fresh wind of people who may not be privy to who we are.”

While leaving Encore’s home in Birmingham’s east side is “definitely bittersweet,” the move marks an exciting new chapter for the theater company, the owner said.

“Being so close to the theatre district feels like such an honor, and it’s hard to put into words the mix of emotions I feel—gratitude, excitement, and a touch of nervousness. After six amazing years in our previous area, I’m truly looking forward to being more centrally located and accessible to the whole city,” said Raby. “I can’t wait to see new faces and more showgoers in our audience, and I’m hopeful this move will allow us to share the beauty and uniqueness of Encore Theatre with even more of the Magic City.”

Since making its debut in 2018, Encore, under the direction of Raby, has continued to attract talented acts from across the country.

Raby wants theater to do for some young people what it’s done for him.

“Art has always kept me out of trouble,” he said. “It is a lifeline, especially for upcoming performers, kids, who are looking for an outlet to express themselves or even to see themselves or see their personal stories reflected on stage. It (Encore) has become an even bigger passion project for me because now I am looking around, and I’m going ‘man, what if those kids who are struggling by the wayside at the moment, what if they just had been exposed to some form of art to occupy their hands and their minds.’ Our hope is that this move affords us the opportunity to do that more frequently,” said Raby.

Love For Theater

Raby, who writes directs, produces, and acts, grew up between Ensley and West End.

Though his family moved around and he changed elementary schools frequently, one thing remained steady—his love for theater.

Until the first semester of his junior year, Raby attended Woodlawn High School. For the remainder of his high school career, he had to be home-schooled because he was performing and Birmingham City Schools couldn’t accommodate his performance schedule.

Now in his 29th year in theater, Raby’s love and passion continues. “I’m a huge supporter of the theater scene which has allowed me to build relationships with other creatives and artistic directors in the city,” he said.

“We are still creating work that speaks to the vast community that makes up the city of Birmingham. We are excited about new adventures, new projects, [and] new experiences. We just want to blow a fresh wind through what we’ve been doing at the Encore,” Raby said.

“We are diversifying our programming in a way that will allow us to see more up and coming artists, showcased in their own intimate concert series. We are carving out and opportunity to lean more into the comedy and improve space. In the coming months we are hoping that our city will know that we are a creative hub.”

“The beautiful thing about this move [downtown] is that we are instituting new team members, new committees, and new projects. In six years, the bulk of the work that we’ve done has been largely led by a rather small team of people and we are happily expanding our support and our team. So much of that is tied to the theory of whosoever will, let them come.

“Theater like ours preserves heritage, builds bridges, and gives our youth something powerful to step into. We’re not just making art we’re creating space for truth, for healing, and for the future of our city,” he said.

For more information, visit the Encore Theatre and Gallery at its website (encorebham.com), on Facebook (Encore Theatre and Gallery, or on Instagram page (@Encorebham).

