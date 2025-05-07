Birmingham Library Hosting Summer Reading Kickoff at Avondale Park on Sat., May 10

By Roy L. Williams | Birmingham Public Library

Are you a parent looking for fun, free activities for your kids to do during the summer? Are you an adult who likes to make crafts? Seeking to make new friends via bonding activities such as line dance classes, chair aerobics and free ballet classes at various Birmingham Public Library locations?

Then come gain information at Avondale Park, 4101 5th Avenue South on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. as the Birmingham Public Library (BPL) Presents “Color Our World: The 2025 Summer Reading Kickoff.”

The Summer Reading Kick-Off is a fun-filled, free event for families across metro Birmingham. There will be crafts, games, music, face painting, a book walk, snow cones, prizes, and more.

