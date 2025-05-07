Birmingham Library Hosting Summer Reading Kickoff at Avondale Park on Sat., May 10

By Roy L. Williams | Birmingham Public Library
Are you a parent looking for fun, free activities for your kids to do during the summer? Are you an adult who likes to make crafts? Seeking to make new friends via bonding activities such as line dance classes, chair aerobics and free ballet classes at various Birmingham Public Library locations?
Then come gain information at Avondale Park, 4101 5th Avenue South on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. as the Birmingham Public Library (BPL) Presents “Color Our World: The 2025 Summer Reading Kickoff.”
The Summer Reading Kick-Off is a fun-filled, free event for families across metro Birmingham. There will be crafts, games, music, face painting, a book walk, snow cones, prizes, and more.
Among the Summer Reading Programs happening at BPL this summer:
McWane Science Center: Partners in Science, Tuesday, June 3, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Smithfield Branch Library, 1 8th Avenue West
Science needs a lot of people working together to tackle everything from fighting pandemics to operating a space station. See how scientists have solved these problems, with a little help from their friends.
“House of Healing: The Art of Cleaning a Space,” Wednesday, June 4, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Springville Road Regional Library, 1224 Springville Road
Jason Kirby of Elysium House Healing will explain how house healing can create a harmonious and healthy living sanctuary and improve your physical, emotional, and mental health.
“Live Animal Show,” Tuesday, June 10, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Inglenook Branch Library, 4100 40th Terrace North
Join the Science Lady for a slithering and scaly good time. You will meet live animals and learn all about them.
“Dance Class for Teens,” Tuesday, June 10, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Woodlawn Branch Library, 5709 1st Ave. North
Come and join the experience of stepping into an adventure that’s full of rhythmical moves to the sound of music. It’s exciting and fun.
“Amazing Wall Decor,” Tuesday, June 10, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Powderly Branch Library, 3301 Jefferson Avenue SW
Join us for a hands-on crafting session where you’ll transform simple popsicle sticks into a sunning octagon-shaped wall piece. This program aims to challenge your precision and creativity while crafting a piece that’s sure to impress. Perfect for adults who want to add a unique, homemade piece to their home decor. Don’t miss out on this creative and rewarding summer activity.
“Alabama Ballet Dance,” Tuesday, July 8, 10:00 a.m., Woodlawn Branch Library
Step into the world of dance with the Alabama Ballet Dance Discovery Program.
You can see the full listing of programs taking place by library location by clicking on the BPL calendar.