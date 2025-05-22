Home Quotes of Note “ has helped me become a better person mentally and physically by...

“[Breakthrough Birmingham] has helped me become a better person mentally and physically by either giving me a mentor or just having one-on-one experiences.”

By
Birmingham Times
-
121
0

MAKENZY HOWARD, A 16-YEAR-OLD RAMSAY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ON HER EXPERIENCE WITH THE NONPROFIT; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, MAY 19.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR