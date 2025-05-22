Lawn Safety Tips For Weed Eaters

One of the common power tools associated with lawn care maintenance is a weed eaters, which is designed to rotate a blade or string at high speeds that not only cuts the desired brush or grass but also often can throw stones and other objects at high rates of speed. These thrown objects can cause property damage incidents or accidental injuries to bystanders. Because of this, the first safety tip is to evaluate your work area and task and consider the possibility of these types of incidents and/or accidents occurring due to thrown objects.

A study by the Center of Injury Sciences focused specifically on injuries sustained from using a weed eater. The results stated that the most common area for injury occurred at the head and, more specifically, the eyes. Eye injuries accounted for 42.5 percent of all injuries. Contusions and abrasions were the most types of injury to the head, but lacerations were the most common injury to the extremities (arms, legs), and strains/sprains were the most common injury to the trunk.

Some other safety tips mirror the ones for lawnmowers such as wearing solid shoes, preferably boots, to protect your feet. Shoes that have good traction to minimize the risk of slipping and losing control of your weed eater is recommended. Also, long pants to protect your legs and work gloves to protect your hands. Make sure you clear the area of stones, sticks, wire, and other debris. Make sure you cool the engine before refueling.

Let’s review additional weed eater safety tips:

Wear relatively tight-fitting clothing and tie back long hair. Loose clothing and long hair can get caught in the moving parts of a weed eater.

Know how to operate the weed eater. Start by reading the manual.

Use the correct fuel mixture if the weed eater is gas powered.

Prior to starting the weed eater make sure the weed eater is in good operating condition and guards are in place.

Start the engine on firm ground in an open place for maximum control and best footing possible. Once the engine is running move into a cutting position.

Pay attention to what you are cutting, and what is going on next to roads and other sources of activity. Stop if any a car or a person approaches withing 30 to 60 feet.

Eliminate weed eater activities where possible. Landscaping or using a weed killer can reduce the need to use a weed eater.

To help Keep an Eye on Safety when using the weed eater, ensure that all your safety devices on the weed eater are in place and functioning correctly. Most weed eaters have some type of guard to deflect objects from being thrown back toward the operator. Also, make sure any kill switches or safety switches work correctly and never take lawn care activities lightly when it comes to safety.

