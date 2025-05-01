Business Owner Jeddie Carnes Builds on Pitch Competition Success

By Je’Don Holloway-Talley | For The Birmingham Times

When Jeddie Carnes took the stage at the 2024 Small Business Week Pitch Competition, she didn’t just pitch a product, she shared her truth. That authenticity, along with a bold vision for her company, GLAAM Cosmetics, earned her a win and a wave of new opportunities that followed.

“It helped propel my business to new heights and opened doors I never imagined could open,” said the Birmingham resident.

Those opened doors included the Summit Media and Urban League Minority Business Startup Award, the Miles College Elevate Her Cohort Pitch Competition, the 2025 Trailblazer of the Year by Her Image Awards this May and work with the City of Birmingham to produce homemade lip gloss during Women’s History Month, “I’ve secured speaking with the YWCA, and just finished filming a for their documentary, telling my story for their upcoming fundraiser, and so much more,” Carnes said.

Asked what separated her pitch from the rest, it was her authenticity, Carns said. It wasn’t just about business; it was personal as well, she recalled. “My willingness to tell my story [of domestic abuse] wasn’t easy, … but I’ve realized that my story isn’t just about me, it’s about using my journey to bring awareness, inspire hope, and help the next generation of women overcome their challenges.”

Since capturing the pitch competition, Carnes has launched multiple new products and was accepted into the Target Accelerator Program, which “challenged me to think bigger and plan strategically for retail success,” she said. “Although the program has slowed down a bit due to DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] restructuring, I’m still actively a part of it…”

Birmingham Small Business Week May 4-10 will include panels, interactive workshops, and pitch competitions that will draw national and local business leaders and government officials to celebrate entrepreneurship.

Asked what the upcoming Small Business Week can do for product developers and innovators like herself, Carnes said, “It brings more opportunities, resources, and recognition to businesses like mine right to the heart of Birmingham. There are truly some talented and amazing small businesses here that deserve to be seen and supported, and competitions like these not only help us grow, but also shine a spotlight on the creativity and innovation that Black-owned brands and small businesses are bringing to the city.”

More Than Beauty

The 44-year-old Fairfield native, a self-taught makeup artist, said her journey with makeup began out of survival. For example, covering her own bruises and scars in an abusive relationship. “I taught myself how to cover my bruises and emotional scars through makeup, and it became more than beauty, it was a way to reclaim my identity and strength.”

Carnes founded GLAAM – “Giving Luxurious Accessible Affordable Makeup” – in 2023 and became a company that goes deeper than beauty. It’s a ministry of empowerment, she said.

“What makes GLAAM Cosmetics unique in this multi-billion-dollar industry is our deep, personal connection with women, especially women who share similar backgrounds and experiences,” she said. “Our brand isn’t just about selling makeup; it’s about creating a movement and a community where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.”

GLAAM Cosmetics embodies the everyday woman on the go, and gives access to high-quality, luxurious products without a heavy price tag or complicated application, she said. Velvet matte liquid lipsticks are her best-sellers, she said. “They’re vegan, paraben-free, and have a built-in primer so they stay put no matter what– eating, drinking, even kissing,” she laughed. “Our GLAAM girls love how reliable they are.”

The Everyday Woman

Product development began in her kitchen in 2023. “GLAAM cosmetics is designed for women who need more than makeup… It’s a confidence boost.”

“I wanted to create a product that women could use in multiple ways… and let’s be honest, we all love a good lipstick,” she said.

One of GLAAM Cosmetics’ most innovative products is their transfer proof lipstick. “[We’re] the first to create a lipstick with a built-in component that makes it truly transfer-proof. The only way to remove this lipstick is with oil. That level of performance wear is something our GLAAM girls love and trust,” Carmes said.

Carnes has added high-shine lip glosses, lip pencils, and a foundation line that has grown from 28 to 56 shades. Even the development of her foundations was intentional.

Each launch begins with a vision. “Honestly, my ideas come from God,” she said. “Once I receive the vision, I sit in silence, pray, draw, write, research, and experiment with formulas.”

Although Carnes’s grit and forethought have brought her a long way, her success did not come without its fair share of trials. One of her hurdles has been acquiring business capital.

“One of the biggest challenges has been advocating for my brand and proving why my business deserves access to capital,” she said. “Unfortunately, many people still view small, Black-owned, women-owned beauty businesses as non-essential, but that couldn’t be further from the truth…”

Another challenge has been scaling during rapid growth and the recently implemented tariffs.

“Our products are selling at a fast pace, and because my chemist is located in Canada, the new tariffs have made it harder to produce and ship products within our usual 7-day turnaround,” Carnes shared. “…I’ve learned how to pivot quickly, negotiate better deals, and produce in larger bulk to stay ahead. And when necessary, I go back to my roots producing products in my kitchen just like I did when I first started.”

The mother of two has a 23-year-old daughter, Measia, and a 15-year-old son, Matthew. Carnes, a Fairfield High School and Miles College grad.

To shop GLAAM Cosmetics, visit www.glaamcosmetics.com or follow @glaamcosmetics on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

