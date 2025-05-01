Local Entrepreneurs Get Boost from Birmingham’s Small Business Week 

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Emondre Johnson, owner of The Bark Park in Birmingham, knew he made the right decision to open his own business, but it wasn’t until he won the 2023 Birmingham Small Business Week Pitch Competition that he got an additional boost.

“Winning the pitch competition set the trajectory for where I am now,” Johnson, 26, said. “It allowed me to see that I did have something good and that I can prosper in this lane. Seeing how the city supported me and being able to share my story alongside that just gave it more clarity and more reason that I’m in the right space.”

Next week the annual Birmingham Small Business Week kicks off May 4-10 with 15 events, attracting keynote speakers with educational and networking opportunities and the all-important pitch competitions have become a springboard for local entrepreneurs.

It began in 2020 as a three-virtual-event affair and now has more than a dozen specialized sessions on economic mobility and community development that showcase how businesses can strengthen their local economies.

“Small businesses are the dynamic engines propelling Birmingham’s economic vitality, fostering job creation, stimulating innovation, and contributing significantly to the city’s overall prosperity and sustainable growth,” said Cornell Welsey, Director, Birmingham’s Dept of Innovation and Economic Opportunity.

Since winning the competition Johnson has opened a brick and mortar on Montevallo Road that offers dog daycare, overnight boarding, professional grooming, and pet photography and a private indoor dog park.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing for this my whole life,” he told The Birmingham Times. “I grew up in a single parent household until about the age of 13 … I grew up in East Lake and my mom kept me in a lot of extracurricular activities to keep me away from what was going on outside of our doors. One of those things I grew fond of was the library and I grew a huge interest for reading.”

The business owner said he had a particular interest in reptiles, dogs and cats. “If you have an interest in animals everybody is going to tell you should be a veterinarian, they don’t tell you the other opportunities that are in this space,” he said.

When Johnson entered Woodlawn High School in 2012 he interned at several animal clinics in the Birmingham area where he learned “I didn’t want to be a veterinarian,” he said. He wanted more. After graduating high school in 2016 he went on to earn an animal science degree from Alabama A&M in 2020.

“[The Bark Park] is a business that is underrepresented for people that look like me,” Johnson said. “By me going into this lane I want to create opportunities for people that look like me and not just limited to that but it’s important for us to see that we can go into whatever space we desire to be in. I’m blessed that God has given me this vision.”

Johnson’s business is one of numerous that have benefitted from Birmingham Small Business Week.

In the 2024 competition, Jeddie Carnes, owner of GLAAM Cosmetics was a winner and since has launched at least three new products and was accepted into the Target Accelerator Program

“We’ve developed programs that really give small businesses the tools they need to flourish,” said Monique Shorts, Senior Program Manager, Office of Business Diversity and Opportunity (OBDO). “We connect with them where they are right now to help them reach their goals. Ultimately, we’re focused on making good businesses better.”

Creating Economic Opportunities

Launched in 2018, the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO), along with its Office of Business Diversity and Opportunity (OBDO) created economic opportunity for small businesses which city officials said was the lifeblood of a vibrant local economy.

OBDO established a number of programs: the VITAL program (Valuing Inclusion to Accelerate and Lift) that advocates for the use of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) in city contracting and streamlining processes for small businesses to operate effectively.

There’s also the RISE (Retention Incentives for Success and Expansion) Program, established in March 2022, that provides cash incentives and revolving loan funds to Birmingham-based businesses. Companies like Robert Hill Custom Tailor, Bridge + Root, Acclinate, Kuntri Kitchen, and Salud Taquria have already leveraged RISE funding to expand operations and create jobs.

The city also touts the Building Opportunities for Lasting Development (BOLD) funding program, where more than 3,000 small businesses have been served, with more than $2.4 million in funding accessed. Beyond the dollars, over $25,000 in technical assistance has been provided, equipping these businesses with the crucial skills and knowledge to not just survive, but thrive.

“Birmingham’s innovative spirit has propelled us beyond our initial vision, and the exciting journey of growth and opportunity continues to unfold,” said Coreata’ R. Houser, Senior Deputy Director, IEO.

Legacy Businesses

OBDO’s work has been showcased nationally at conventions and conferences. And the recent award of $5 million to establish the Birmingham Entrepreneurship Center for Growth and Excellence, as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Recompete Pilot Program, is a recent win.

“Being in the thick of it with these small businesses every day, you see the real picture – their dreams, their debts, the daily hustle,” said Dorothy George – Small Business Relationship Coordinator. “What really hits home for me is knowing [we] can offer them real solutions that lead to tangible results.”

Business Week isn’t just for startups. The city also recognizes legacy businesses with a program that provides resources like succession planning workshops and conversations around the racial wealth gap. To date, over 40 legacy businesses have directly benefited from this support.

For example. Phillip Norton, owner of Norton’s Florist, is a Legacy Business Award Winner and Pam Stallings, owner of The Margaret. The Margaret is a Magic City Sips Partner and won the award for Best SIPS Collaborator in 2024.

Birmingham Small Business Week, May 4-10, 2025 at various locations around the city. For more visit www.bhmup.com

