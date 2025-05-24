Birmingham Files Lawsuit to have Apartment Complex Declared Public Nuisance

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham announced Friday it has filed a lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court against Norwood Plaza Apartments, LLC and its property management company, Tutwiler Realty, Inc., seeking to have the property declared both a drug-related nuisance and a public nuisance under Alabama law.

The action comes after years of repeated, documented drug activity, illegal behavior, and threats to public safety centered around the apartment complex located at 1717 32nd Place North in the Norwood neighborhood. The City is pursuing injunctive relief and other legal remedies to protect residents and stabilize the surrounding community.

“This property has been a consistent source of danger, criminal activity, and community disruption,” said City Attorney Nicole E. King. “Despite repeated warnings and enforcement actions, the property owners and managers have failed to take meaningful steps to address the illegal activity occurring at Norwood Plaza Apartments. Today’s legal action is necessary to protect the safety, health, and peace of the neighborhood.”

Apartment management did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to AL.com.

The petition outlines a disturbing pattern of illegal activity and inaction:

Multiple drug seizures and arrests from December 2023 through April 2025 involving large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana, prescription pills, and illegal firearms.

from December 2023 through April 2025 involving large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana, prescription pills, and illegal firearms. Search warrants executed by the Birmingham Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to the recovery of narcotics and weapons.

executed by the Birmingham Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to the recovery of narcotics and weapons. Repeated correspondence and warnings from the City of Birmingham advising the owners of potential legal consequences.

from the City of Birmingham advising the owners of potential legal consequences. A substantial drain on City resources, with numerous police calls for service and a continued risk to residents, schoolchildren, and businesses nearby.

The City is asking the court to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction that would:

Prohibit further illegal activity at the property.

at the property. Require 24/7 certified security , modern surveillance systems, fencing, and a security plan.

, modern surveillance systems, fencing, and a security plan. Mandate the installation of license-plate reader technology compatible with the Birmingham Police Department.

compatible with the Birmingham Police Department. Place rental income under a court-appointed trustee and appoint a Receiver to manage the property if needed.

and appoint a to manage the property if needed. Allow for the sale of the property should the owners fail to abate the nuisance.

should the owners fail to abate the nuisance. Impose a $50,000 fine and award the City attorney’s fees.

“The residents of Norwood and the families in surrounding neighborhoods deserve a safe, healthy place to live and thrive,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We will not allow lawlessness and neglect to endanger our people. This legal action demonstrates our unwavering commitment to public safety and neighborhood revitalization.”

An emergency hearing and oral argument have been requested.