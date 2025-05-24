80-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Earns Bachelor’s Degree from South Carolina HBCU

Linwood Riddick didn’t enroll at South Carolina State University, an Orangeburg, South Carolina, HBCU, in pursuit of a career. Instead, he came seeking clarity, a renewed sense of purpose, and a way to honor a legacy that deeply moved him.

This month, the Vietnam War veteran and longtime member of the SC State Concert Choir received his bachelor’s degree in music industry — just weeks before his 80th birthday in July.

His journey to that diploma was far from traditional, but it was firmly grounded in personal conviction.

“I was walking through campus one day and overheard some men discussing the Orangeburg Massacre,” Riddick recalled, referring to the tragic 1968 police shooting that claimed the lives of three unarmed Black students at SC State. “I thought to myself, ‘I need to come here, leave my mark on this institution in honor of those young men.’”

Now, with his academic journey complete, Riddick hopes his story will inspire others. “People will see me and hopefully understand the purpose behind my being here,” he said.

A Moment of Recognition

SC State President Alexander Conyers made a special pause during Friday’s commencement ceremony to honor Riddick as he stepped down from the choir risers.

“Mr. Riddick, at 80 years old, has been fully immersed in the student experience—singing in the choir, performing at events,” Conyers said. “You inspire us all.”

Later in the ceremony, Conyers personally handed Riddick his diploma, and the arena erupted in applause from his fellow graduates and the audience.

From Service to Song

Born in New York and raised in Virginia, Riddick began his college journey at Norfolk State University before being drafted into the U.S. Navy and serving in Vietnam. After returning home, he built a successful business selling souvenirs and various goods for over 30 years.

“I did my time in the military, came back, got some help from the VA, and started my own business,” he said. “I ran that business until I retired at 72.”

Instead of settling into retirement, Riddick began commuting from his home in Summerville, South Carolina, to Orangeburg for classes.

“I wanted to keep my mind and body active,” he said. “The brain is like a spiritual muscle—it needs to be used. Mind, body, soul, and spirit—all must be engaged.”

An HBCU Voice and a Mentor

At SC State, Riddick became a familiar face in the Concert Choir, performing at commencements and special occasions. But his impact extended far beyond the stage. His presence brought inspiration and wisdom to a younger generation of students.

Riddick hopes to continue supporting his HBCU. He plans on working with faculty and students to build stronger intergenerational connections and spark greater student engagement.

“We need to bridge the gap,” he said. “Sometimes, one must teach one. With all I’ve been through, I want to mentor these students. Hopefully, the faculty and I can foster more connection. We need innovation.”

A Message of Hope

Riddick’s advice to others, particularly seniors, is simple but powerful: “If I can do it, you can do it. Nothing’s impossible if you try.”

As for the future? He jokes, “The only thing left for me now is to get computerized—but I’ve got everything else covered.”